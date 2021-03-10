If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Every game needs Final Fantasy XV's Prompto

A fitting replacement for photo mode
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published
A screenshot from Final Fantasy XV which shows Noctis and Ignis stood next to eachother, posing for the camera. Noctic has his arms crossed, while Ignis is turned to the side.

I've been bouncing between many games of late, mainly co-op adventures with friends so we can stay in touch through *gestures wildly, frantically* this. But if no-one's around, I'll hop into Final Fantasy XV to spend some chill time with my virtual buds.

And there's one member of this merry band who I've grown to really appreciate, perhaps more than any other AI-controlled companion I've encountered before: Prompto, the one who documents our road trip through his camera shutter. I want him in every game I play from here on out.

Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles