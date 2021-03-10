Every game needs Final Fantasy XV's Prompto

I've been bouncing between many games of late, mainly co-op adventures with friends so we can stay in touch through *gestures wildly, frantically* this. But if no-one's around, I'll hop into Final Fantasy XV to spend some chill time with my virtual buds.

And there's one member of this merry band who I've grown to really appreciate, perhaps more than any other AI-controlled companion I've encountered before: Prompto, the one who documents our road trip through his camera shutter. I want him in every game I play from here on out.