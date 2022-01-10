Every game should put web-swinging in it, regardless of the other content

One of the presents I got for Christmas this year was a copy of PS5 exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales. I had about a week where I was completely by myself this year, and I spent it being Spidey and self-yeeting around New York. It's a great game on many levels, and I especially liked that one of the outfits you can unlock through story missions is a scarf and ear warmers. Mostly though, it's just made me think that web-swinging is the most fun way to get around in games, and more games should do it. By "more games", I mean "every game".