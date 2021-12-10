The Game Awards is done and dusted for 2021, and there were buckets of big reveals and new trailers alongside all the trophy handouts. If you missed the action or just need a handy reminder of everything that went down, we've got all the new trailers and announcements right here in a handy list. From all the pre-show reveals to the grand (sort of) finale, here's everything you missed at The Game Awards 2021.

Elden Ring's pot boy delivers a new cinematic story trailer

With the announcement card wheeled in by a real-life replica of our beloved pot boy, one of the most memorable highlights of this year's Game Awards was another new Elden Ring trailer. Mostly cinematic rather than gameplay focused this time, but FromSoft fans can expect oodles of lore, backstory and a very Lord Of The Rings-looking Minas Tirith city assault from this new story trailer, and plenty of terrifying boss monsters. In case you needed reminding, it's out on February 25th 2022.

Hellblade: Senua's Saga gets a juicy new gameplay trailer

It's been a while since we last saw Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel in action, but this new gameplay sequence looks absolutely gorgeous. We find Senua on a grey, rocky shoreline exploring a cave, but whereas before Senua's inner voices seemed to bring her endless torment, she now looks to have mastered them, with the whispering swarm offering useful hints and comments on Senua's surroundings. It also featured a rather grim looking fight with a giant crawling around in a cave, showing a terrific blend of gameplay sequences and seamless cinematic cutscenes. Senua's not alone this time, either. She's got a pack of mates helping her, although a fair helping of them fall victim to the horrible giant boy. Either way, I'm on board.

Star Wars Eclipse is a brand new Star Wars game in development

Oh good gravy, Quantic Dream are making a new Star Wars game. It's still in early development, according to Geoff, but it's going to be set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy. Beyond that, it just looks like lots of Star Wars to me. Lightsabers? Check. "It's a trap!" guys? Check. Big planets and even bigger droids? Check and check. Here's hoping the dialogue isn't as ripe as Quantic Dream's other games.

Lost Ark got a release date and new trailer

Amazon Game Studios announced that the Diablo-like MMO Lost Ark is making its way to Europe and the Americas on February 11th 2022, alongside a shiny new trailer. The popular, free-to-play MMO first came out in South Korea in 2019, and from the looks of things, there sure will be a lot of hackin', slashin' and lootin' of treasure.

Wonder Woman is being made by Mordor devs

Monolith, the makers behind the Shadow Of Mordor games, are taking on Wonder Woman for their next product. We were only treated to a short teaser trailer, but hey, exciting!

Alan Wake II is definitely happening in 2023

After remastering the first game earlier this year, Remedy Entertainment revealed Alan Wake II this evening, and it's coming in 2023. Still a long way off, then, but it's going to be Remedy's first proper survival horror game, according to studio honcho Sam Lake. It also looks like Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Alan Wake? I cannot wait. More news next summer, says Lake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is finally coming to PC goddamnit

Holy Jenova, it's finally happened! I'm not kidding. I've waited nearly two years for this moment. Final Fantasy VII Remake along with its Yuffie-focused Intergrade expansion is coming to PC, and real soon, too! It's arriving on the Epic Games Store on December 16th. That's next week! Excuse me a second while I go and cool off. Gotta limber up for those stairs.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen got a new trailer

The latest expansion for Destiny got a lengthy new gameplay trailer, with lots of big gunfights as well as an enormous, almost Doom-esque Cyberdemon creature to nuke. All the footage from tonight's Game Awards trailer comes from the first mission, according to Geoff, which is quite the opening gambit. It's coming on February 22nd 2022.

Slitterhead is the next game from the maker of Silent Hill

The next game from the creator of Silent Hill, Keiichiro Toyama, is not, I'm sad to say, Silent Hills, but it does look ultra creepzone. Slitterhead looks positively terrifying, from its Dead Space-esque monsters, to the extremely toothy grins emerging from regular human faces. No, thank you. Still, at least you get a nifty blood sword to slice 'em up with. Consider me cautiously intrigued.

Nightingale is the next game from BioWare's former boss

Well, here's a surprise. Aaron Flynn, the former boss of BioWare, has just announced a brand-new crafting survival game called Nightingale. Set in a fantastical Victorian world, players will be fighting off the Fae as they explore various magical realms and build up farms and communities. Expect giants, creepy fairytale creatures and lotsa Steampunk. It's launching into early access next year as a PC exclusive.

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum gets a new cinematic trailer

Only a short cinematic teaser for Daedalic's Gollum game, but the most surprising thing is how much like Peter Jackson / Andy Serkis' Gollum he looks. I was expecting Daedalic to go for a slightly different appearance for their version of Gollum, but hey, I ain't... precious. Sorry. I'll move on to the next game now.

Somerville gets another mysterious new trailer

Somerville was one of my standout games from this year's E3, and this latest trailer for Chris Olsen and Dino Patti's enigmatic sidescroller looks even more up my street than the first. Still no release date for it sadly, but I can't wait to unravel its mysteries next year.

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course is plating up next year

The long-awaited expansion for Cuphead is almost here. Featuring the familiar Cuphead and Mugman alongside new character Miss Chalice, The Delicious Last Course will take place on DLC Island (geddit?) and it looks hard as nails. Expect big levels and bigger bosses, including a big whale-slinging mountain king and a giant horse knight. It's arriving on June 30th 2022.

Sonic Frontiers teases a cinematic open world trailer

As well as getting a first glimpse at the new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film trailer (coming to cinemas on April 8th 2022), we got some proper Sonic game news this evening as well. Sonic Frontiers is coming in 2022, and the blue blur is going open world (again. Hey, Sonic Adventures got there first, remember?). It certainly looks impressive, although the bulk of the trailer was cinematic rather than proper gameplay. Let's hope it's not another big old blue dud when it launches next year.

Vermintide 2 gets a new class for Saltzpyre players

Not a big chunk of news for Vermintide 2 players, but Saltzpyre fans will raising their battlehammers today in celebration of him getting a brand new class, the Warrior Priest of Sigmar. Personally, I'm just here for all the skulls on his new armour. Very fetching. You'll have to cough up some cash for it, as this is paid DLC (much like the other new classes that have come to Vermintide 2 over the last year or so), but it's available right now on Steam.

Tchia flies in with a new gameplay trailer

Tchia got a lovely new gameplay trailer and a Spring 2022 release window this evening. In addition to being a heartfelt crafting adventure, it also looks like it's got a little bit of Everything in it as well, as Tchia can zap her spirit into the local wildlife (before zapping herself back out again) to get around her island home.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League punches in with its very first gameplay trailer

Rocksteady are back, baby. In the very first gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad, we get to see plenty of DC's biggest bads duke it out with all manner of baseball bats, machine guns and, err... shark teeth? Not much evidence of the Justice League they're meant to be killing, aside from The Flash, but hey, there's still time. It's coming in 2022.

Forspoken gets a cosmic new gameplay trailer and release date

Forks- sorry, Forsake- nope, still not it. Forspoken, that's the one. Square Enix's big flashy RPG got another gameplay trailer tonight, showing off more of its villains and a very high-pitched cackling crone lady. A bit ripe, if you ask me, but still, I'm looking forward to zapping her with those fancy hand powers. It's coming out on May 24th 2022.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is officially happening

Big guns, big soldiers, and even bigger necks, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine is getting a sequel. Developers Saber Interactive want to make this the "most intense action game" they've ever made, and it certainly looks... hefty. No release date just yet though.

Saints Row reminds us it still exists with a new gameplay trailer

It was recently delayed to August 23rd next year, but the Saints Row hype continues apace. Yep, it's still Saints Row all right. Wait, is that Wrench's long-lost cousin from Watch Dogs 2? I hope characters with emoji masks are kept to a minimum here. It's

Dune Spice Wars is coming next year

The makers of Northgard and Wartales are making a 4X RTS Dune game. Consider me intrigued! Only a short teaser trailer tonight, but it's heading to early access in 2022. Sign. Me. Up.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tells us a story with its new trailer

We get a closer look at some of the other party members you'll be dungeon and dragon-ing with in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, as well as some of its villains. Yes, there is a smart-talking robot in tow. It wouldn't be a Borderlands game without one, would it now? It's coming March 25th 2022.

2020's biggest surprise multiplayer game is getting a VR version, developers Innersloth announced this evening. It's being made by the clever folks over at Schell Games, the studio behind the excellent spy-themed escape room VR game I Expect You To Die, and Among Us VR will see players getting very suspicious indeed in first-person, and in 3D. No release date just yet, but check out the trailer above to see it in action.

DokeV gave us more music video nightmare fuel

DokeV's manic theme song clearly made such an impression on Geoff at E3 this year that developers Pearl Abyss decided to make an entire in-game music video for it. No new gameplay or anything, just more hectic nightmare fuel for our Ed. Sorry, Ed.

Rumbleverse is a new melee battle royale from Epic Games

Epic's already got the FPS battle royale all sown up with Fortnite, so I guess it's time to branch out into the melee arena with the newly announced Rumbleverse. Published by Epic and developed by Iron Galaxy Games (the folks behind the most recent Killer Instinct games (plus the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro PC ports), Rumbleverse will see 40 players duke it out across Grapital City (yes, really) and, curiously, read magazines to learn special moves. Who said print was dead, eh? It's coming out on February 8th 2022.

A Plague Tale: Requiem looks gorgeous in its new gameplay trailer

Now that's what I call next-gen. The first A Plague Tale game was already an absolute stunner, but their upcoming sequel looks positively gorgeous in this new trailer. As well as jaw-dropping, almost Assassin's Creed Valhalla-style vistas, we were also treated to a sea of rats enveloping protagonists Alicia and Hugo on some ramparts. Still no release date other than 2022 right now, but it is, at least, coming to Game Pass on Day One.

GTFO is out right now

Surprise! After spending several years in early access, spooky survival 'em up GTFO has now reached its final form. It's out in full right this very second, offering scares aplenty in its monster-filled underground.

The Halo TV series got its first look trailer

What are game award shows even for any more, eh? First we've got Koj introducing Del Toro's new film trailer, then we've got Telltale making an Expanse game, closely followed by a Sonic film trailer, and now we've a trailer for Paramount+'s new Halo TV series. Hard to make a judgment call on such little footage, but... at least it's got Natascha McElhone in it? We'll see, Chief, we'll see...

Arc Raiders is a new co-op shooter that's lifting off in 2022

Those sure are some giant enemy crabs, amirite? Arc Raiders is a new, and very shiny looking third person co-op shooter from Swedish developers Embark, a new studio that's packed to the brim with former Battlefield devs. From the looks of things, you and your pals will be fighting a heck of a lot of mechs as you fight to carve out your place on a hostile planet, but right now, I'd say it looks a bit... bland? Flashy, but bland. I hope I'm proved wrong when it launches in 2022.

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience still isn't coming to PC

The Matrix Awakens isn't a game, but an "experience, maaaaan", and yet gosh darn it, it still isn't slated to arrive on PC. Instead, this life-like Matrix-athon continues to be consoles only. Booo.

Tunic finally got a release date

The cute but deadly Tunic finally has a release date. After years of waiting, this isometric Zelda-Soulsalike (Zouls-like? Yep, I'm going with Zouls-like) is coming on March 16th 2022. I must admit, I struggled a bit with the demo released earlier in the year, but having been completely won over by Death's Door recently (another isometric Zouls-like), I'm definitely up for giving Tunic another go next spring.

Homeworld 3 has a lovely new gameplay trailer

One of the best space games returns in 2022 with Homeworld 3, and cor, doesn't it look pretty? Set generations after the original two games, Homeworld 3's new trailer showed off its immense space battles and real-time strategy arenas. It's not due out until next October at the earliest, though.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a new game from Friday The 13th devs

A new asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the new game from Friday The 13th devs, Gun Interactive. We only got a teaser trailer at The Game Awards, but we do know it's based on the 1974 film, and to prove it we were treated to a creepy shot of Leatherface right at the end. No release date just yet.

Thirsty Suitors is a new family drama from Annapurna

The devs behind Falcon Age announced their new game Thirsty Suitors tonight, which is a story-driven RPG about navigating the stormy seas of over eager friend zone deniers while trying to please your parents. Published by Annapurna Interactive, the thing I'm most looking forward to is indulging in some literal ghosting - as in, chucking being ectoplasmic cars at this punks - and calling in jumbo Aunty Susan to stomp all over them. No release date yet, but you can guarantee this will be a very different kind of dating sim when it finally arrives.

The Expanse is getting the Telltale Games treatment

Telltale Games have returned from the dead, this time in space with an adaptation of The Expanse, Amazon's big space show. Deck Nine, the current custodians of Life Is Strange, are involved as well, although in what capacity we don't quite know yet. From the looks of things, though, you'll be playing as existing characters in the series, including RPS' officially certified best character (as decreed by Imogen and Alice0) Carmina Drummer.

Babylon's Fall has a towering March release date

PlatinumGames and Square Enix's co-op hacker slasher Babylon's Fall will finally be here in the beginning of March next year. Ed and I played a closed beta version of it just the other week, and had plenty of nice things to say about its combat, but also a good helping of reservations about the variety of its missions. Happily, the new trailer looks like there will be plenty of mad Platinum gubbins on show, so here's hoping the final game will live up to expectations. It's launching on March 3rd 2022.

Evil West got a new gameplay trailer

Not to be confused with Weird West, Evil West is the new game from the Shadow Warrior devs, Flying Hog Studios. Part cowboy, part vampire hunter, Evil West will see you beat back the bloodthirsty hordes with a rather natty looking shotgun and big metal gauntlet in tight, gory, over-the-shoulder fashion. It certainly looks flashy, but alas, we still don't have a release date. It's coming sometime next year.

Have A Nice Death looks like the roguelite cousin of Hollow Knight

A brand new action platformer with big Hollow Knight vibes, I almost thought Have A Nice Death was going to be a stategic management game a bit like Death And Taxes judging from the first part of its reveal trailer. But as Death literally doomscrolls on his coffin-shaped phone, the game is suddenly revealed to be another eerie-looking Hollow Knight-like, albeit with some roguelite twists, according to the devs' Twitter page. Death sure has some flashy moves, though, and it looks like it will feel rather lovely under the thumbs. It's launching in early access in March 2022.

Planet Of Lana had a big soundtrack moment

The gorgeous looking Planet Of Lana was one of the most eye-catching games at this year's E3, and tonight we learned that The Last Guardian composer Takeshi Furukawa will be on hand for soundtrack duties. Music to my ears. Literally. Still no firm release date yet, but it will be out sometime next year.

Persona 4's fighting game is coming to PC in March

Goddamnit Atlus, just give us Persona 5 on PC, come on. Alas, the only Persona news we got this evening was the arrival of Persona 4 : Arena Ultimax on PC, the fighting game spin-off of Persona 4 Golden. Ah well, maybe next year, eh?

We're staying up late to cover the PC gaming news coming out of tonight's marketing extravaganza: hit our The Game Awards tag for everything.