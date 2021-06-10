Every new trailer from the Summer Game Fest

E3 2021 has now officially kicked off, with the new unoffocial semi-official mascot of video games Geoff Keighley presenting the Summer Game Fest. It was a glut of new game trailers, and they whizzed by so quickly that you might have missed some. But we've got them all here.

We've also got a list of every game from the Day Of The Devs stream, if the below isn't enough for oy.u

The showstopper may have been FromSoft's Soulsy darling Elden Ring, but there were some lovely brand new games like Planet Of Lana, and extended teases for games that are worried we might have forgotten them, like exciting zombie-smasher Back 4 Blood. It was, in fairness, quite an exciting night. And that's not even mentioning Weezer doing a song.

This was the finale of the show but I'm not an idiot and so I know you want to see this first, right? Elden Ring, the new soulslike from FromSoftware - the developers who invented Souls games (so is it just a soulssoul?) - got a flashy new trailer, as well as a release date of January 21, 2022. Let's not lie to each other: it's not called Dark Souls 4 but it might as well be. That's not a bad thing! Look at that weird king-like monster guy with a back covered in arms. What Dark Souls fan doesn't live for that shit?

If you really liked the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina's Assault On Dragon Keep, and were like "Wow, I wish that were a whole game, with the voice talents of e.g. Andy Samburg, Will Arnett and Wanda Sykes, as well as perennial voice actor fave Ashley Burch," then Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is for you. Gearbox aren't letting go of Butt Stallion, huh? This reveal was accompanied by a projected release window of early 2022.

Metal Slug Tactics - announcement trailer

Metal Slug is a series of run-and-gun games from the 90s (you know, the sort of thing Graham probably likes) [I do not. -Ed]. But now it's back. In tactical form. Metal Slug Tactics was announced at the Summer Game Fest with a really cool trailer - like the best one of the night, basically, because it was mostly styled like an anime trailer. But in between the animation we got a glimpse of some pretty cute 2D tactical battling. Think Final Fantasy Tactics, or Into The Breach.

As if you nerds needed another reason to get Death Stranding, here it is: a vaguely defined Director's Cut of Hideo Kojima's extreme postman simulator. The trailer is playing to the Metal Gear gallery more than it is giving actual information, but the baddies and area look new, so that's at least one bit of cut content that's uncut for this version.

A world premiere notable, at this stage at least, for Jeff Goldbum's consciously weird ad read, we got a nice little teaser for Jurassic World Evolution 2, the followup to 2018's dinosaur-zoo management game. The teaser itself, along with el Jeffe's preamble reference to new heights and depths, would suggest new aquatic and aerial prehistoric beasties to wrangle. The dinosaurs will bring a fresh affront to God later this year.

Salt And Sanctuary was that extremely Catholic 2D soulslike, remember? And now the devs Ska Studios are back with Salt And Sacrifice, which is also a 2D soulslike, but isn't pixelart and also has local and online co-op. You're a "marked inquisitor", a criminal who chose hunting mages over execution. Fun for the whole family! Look out for this in 2022.

Stray Bombay, you may remember, is the studio founded by Chet Faliszek and Kim Voll, specifically to make fun co-op games. And now here is some early fruit of their labour. It is called The Anacrusis, and looks a bit like Left 4 Dead in space, but with a fun, funky retro 60s vibe to it. I'm into it.

Get hype for more of Amplitude Studios, this time in the form of a "rogue-lite tactical action game". The teaser for Endless Dungeon is short, but it's chock full of pretty colours and less pretty monsters, and thus was enough to make me go "ooh!" because I am a baby having car keys dangled in front of me.

The wacky Bullfrog-inspired antics of Two Point Hospital are to be followed up with a sequel set on a university campus. It looks like you can choose a theme for your uni, including a Knight School, a concept which clearly came from a "pun first, details later" mindset. I approve, and hope I can milk those student suckers for everything they've got, godammit.

I have, in fact, played this one, and though I think it's a bit early to be assessing this free-to-play battle royale (set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe), it definitely has potential. Take a butchers at the bloody rooftop combat in the new trailer from developers Sharkmob.

This new trailer for the Hyper Light Drifter sequel looks both well good and well "Shadow Of The Colossus goes to a disco", which I think is a concept that basically sells itself, no? Look out for, perhaps, more on this at publishers Annapurna's own stream on the 29th.

Tales Of Arise - new trailer

The Tales games are big names on campus, and Arise is the 17th main installment in the series. Bloomin' heck. This new trailer for the action RPG rounds out the main cast by introducing us to Kisara and Dohalim, who seem like decent sorts, to be fair.

I played a whole lot of Left 4 Dead 2 at university (I even have a L4D tattoo on my ribs but I do not share this information with many civilised people) so I'm hyped for this spiritual successor. The DNA is familiar even if the mutant zombies are taking on different shapes. They're still big enough targets for my molotov, baybee. Beta starts in August and I will see you there.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes - new trailer and release date

The loosely connected horror series that began with Until Dawn (sort of) and has included nightmare hallucinations of zombies, and metaphors about witchcraft and economic depression, continues on October 22nd with House Of Ashes. It's set in 2003, in a buried Sumerian temple, and has big bat/dragon monsters, from the look of things.

Evil Dead: The Game - new trailer

We got a longer look at the bloody, whacking-zombies-with shovels game, narrated by Bruce "Ash Off Of The Evil Dead" Campbell. I think I'm allowed to use the word visceral in this instance, surely?

Described as a "cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga", Planet Of Lana actually looks like a really sweet Ghibli-inspired treasure of a thing. It's hand-painted and everything! Coming in 2021, along with a little cat-esque creature as a best mate.

Lost Ark - new trailer

Amazon Games are still at it, and by "it" I mean publishing MMORPG Lost Ark in Europe and North America later this year. It's coming to PC in "Fall 2021", with a beta coming later in the summer (of games). It's apparently huge in Russia, Korea and Japan already, so if a free-to-play Diablo-ish game amuses your bouche then check it out.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin - new trailer

While Monster Hunter is usually a hack-and-slash affair, the Stories spin-offs are turn-based RPG-majigs, where you can make friends with some monsters (friendly ones are Monsties). This second one looks to be pretty dragon heavy in its content, hence Wings Of Ruin, and is coming to PC via Steam next month.

Tribes Of Midgard - new trailer

The presser describes this as "a pinch of Diablo mixed with a few flavors from Don’t Starve". It studiously avoids mentioning Valheim, which, if we're honest, is what this Norse-inspired co-op survival game is going to remind us all of. Look, don't worry about it. Own it! Tribes Of Midgard is out on July 27th.

Escape From Tarkov - new trailer

Another day, another new teaser for Escape From Tarkov. This time we're being given a glimpse of a new map for the survival shooter. Called Streets Of Tarkov, it's set in a "business class residential complex", and has two buildings that are no doubt full of corridors to stab people in, to steal their toilet roll.

Among Us - new trailer

InnerSloth trailed the new features planned for everyone's favourite asymmetrical game about lying and alienating your friends. There's a new map coming (although they showed the teeny tiniest bit), as well as a Hide And Seek mode, new crewmate colours and cute lil' cosmetics. If you couldn't tell, I'm not an Among Us vet but I understand the kids are saying "Sus" these days?

Call Of Duty Warzone Season 4 - new trailer and release date

The new season of Warzone drops next week, on the 17th. If you can't wait that long then this new gameplay trailer reveals, among other things, the return of Hijacked.

New publishing label Prime Matter - Payday 3 and new Painkiller game - new trailer

Koch Media announced a new "premium" publishing label called Prime Matter, with a montage sizzle reel of a bunch of games coming to said label. Amongst those were a dozen new games, including Payday 3 (expected 2023, so a bit previous if you ask me), a new game in the Painkiller FPS series, and some new IPs like a Fallout-style RPG called Encased, and a sci-fi action game Scars Above. They've started dripping out trailers for some of these individual games now, but it's a slow process.

Weezer's awkward song

A band known to Geoff as "Rivers and guys" ( they also have names Geoff, I assume), Weezer did a song, while accompanied by footage of "skateboating" game Wave Break. This was also to trail a level in Wave Break called Weezy mode, which is themed around the song and/or band. I think the song was about how reviewers are stupid assholes? In unrelated news I am preemptively giving Wave Break RPS's first ever 11/10.

Fall Guys x Nier sexy bean

It's a bean with a boob window! !!

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on all the latest news.