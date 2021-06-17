Everything interesting that happened at E3 2021

Countless livestreams, announcements and gameplay reveals later, E3 2021 is done and dusted. While it was most certainly an improvement on last year's months-long mess, there was still a lot shown off in a very short space of time. If you missed or completely forgot that Breaking Badman Giancarlo Esposito mentioned Adolf Hitler last Thursday, this recap video is exactly what you need in order to catch up.

E3 2021 was a weird one. There were some cool reveals like Arkane's Redfall, and people lost their minds over Elden Ring, but it was definitely light on WOW moments. Also, there were a few strange things, like that bit where Randy Pitchford bothered celebrities on a movie set for half an hour. Still... Forza Horizon 5 looks great, doesn't it?

People are getting vaccinated and COVID restrictions are lifting, so you’d hope that by June of next year, things will be back to normal, and we’ll get to hear the familiar sound of Microsoft employees whooping and hollering at the mention of a season pass or whatever. Fingers crossed. While we wait, watch the video at the top of this article to reminisce about one man saying "soup to nuts," and another saying "chaos," loads.

If you're looking for more of a breakdown of each E3 show, we here at Rock Paper Shotgun have got you covered. We've got round-ups for Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft Forward, Square Enix Presents, The PC Gaming Show, Guerrilla Collective, Day Of The Devs, and Netflix Geeked Week.

