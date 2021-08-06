Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed to 2022

It seems we'll be waiting a little longer to slay zombies as Ash Williams and pals, as developers Saber Interactive have announced they're delaying Evil Dead: The Game. The co-op and PvP third-person shooter is now set to release in February 2022, so the devs have more time to polish those zombos up. On top of that, they say they're also adding a single-player mode during this extra development time, so you'll be able to go it alone, rather than having to carry your friends through it.

"Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!" Saber Interactive say. "This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres."

Evil Dead: The Game was announced at The Game Awards last year, and it sounds like Left 4 Dead with hints of Dead By Daylight. You can grab four friends and try to survive by looting, crafting and exploring to "seal the breach between worlds", or you can become a demon and hunt Ash and his mates instead.

The devs released a gameplay trailer back in June (which you can watch above) that shows the evil baddies possessing things to commit murders. Alice O reckons that feature would be better used to cause mischief however, and suggests that a good object to inhabit would be "a door which pretends it'll let you through then slams in your face, especially when you think you've outsmarted it", or "a flute".

Alas, we'll have to wait until February 2022 now to find out whether or not Alice's wish to become a flute will come true. Fortunately, there are a bajillion other zombie-killing games coming out, so we'll have plenty to tide us over until then.

So in the meantime, it's worth remembering the Back 4 Blood open beta will be live for everyone on August 12th. You can check out our Back 4 Blood preview if you're interested.