Evil West's vampire-hunting cowboys delayed, but only until November

Evil West, Flying Wild Hog's third-person shooter about a vampire-hunting cowboy, has been delayed from its September release plans. If you're desperate to complete the unofficial trilogy of "____ West" games in 2022, then you're still in luck: Evil West will follow in Weird West and Hard West 2's cowboy boots by launching on November 22nd.

Publishers Focus Home Interactive posted the news on Twitter, in traditional JPG format:

"We are working our very best to achieve our vision of Evil West, and to meet your expectations," reads the statement. "Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also lasting memories. That's something that we've always pursued.

"To ensure that the game reaches its full potential, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Evil West to November 22, 2022."

Flying Wild Hog are best known for the Shadow Warrior reboot and Evil West looks to have a similarly gory energy. You'll be blasting slavering vamps with double-barrelled shotguns, but also stunning, throwing and punching them to bits with an electro-gauntlet. You can see all of that in the ten minutes video below, released back in June:

Hog's modern Shadow Warrior trilogy are dumb fun, although Jai Singh Bains felt the fun grew repetitive by the end in his Shadow Warrior 3 review from earlier this year. Perhaps cowboys offer more variety than samurai.