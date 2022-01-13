EWS podcast episode 169: our most anticipated games of 2022

Happy 2022! New year, same old us. The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast will make no effort to change or better ourselves; this is our promise to you, listener. For our first episode of the new year we're doing the traditional "what games are we most looking forwards to" episode. Yes, our most anticipated games. There is very little crossover, and lots of orc chat.

Before that, though, we're lucky enough to have scored an interview with the "It's me, Blorko" guy. Yes, we have the man who came up with this winter's most fashionable Marvel-based viral tweet, live and on the podcast (I mean, technically he is on the podcast every week but this week we ask him about the Blorko thing for like 20 minutes).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Links

Both Matthew and Nate are looking forwards to new Hitman 3 levels.

Nate is well up for some Homeworld 2, and also Total War: Warhammer III. He gives us a primer on Total War games and why Warhammer is a good place to hop on the franchise.

Matthew is interested in the zombs and parkour of Dying Light 2, however many hours long it turns out to be.

In classic indie-game liker fashion, I'm really up for Strange Horticulture, and Bear And Breakfast. I'm also interested in any news relating to Haunted Chocolatier or Little Witch In The Woods.

Matthew also gives a shout out to A Plague Tale: Requiem, because who could forget dear rat boy, and Ghostwire Toyko (which does look well cool).

Recommendations this week are Keigo Higashino's Silent Parade, a cool detective novel, the literary world scandals found in the long-read articles The Spine Collector and A Suspense Novelist's Trail Of Deceptions, and Element Games for all your certified Warhammer resale needs.