EWS podcast episode 200: the things we want 200 of in video games

Standing on the shoulders of giants (Brendy and Pip and everyone else who did the podcast before us) means we have reached episode 200 of The Electronic Show podcast! Wowzer! Thanks for being with us for this record-breaking feat. We asked for suggestions and received many excellent ones, but in the end we went with a suggestion from Jonathon which, at the time we recorded, I did not realise would be instantly revealed by the episode title. Cheers to you all!

For such a potentially ridiculous theme, the lads have brought some quite serious and sensible suggestions to the table. I can't apologise enough. We do have a long discussion about Banana Man, and this week our Cavern Of Lies is a lovely special reader mailbag which I unfortunately introduce in an accidentally insulting way.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, and it has worn 200 episodes well.

Links

Imagine 200 Garruses (Garrusi??) in Mass Effect. It wouldn't work.

Nate suggests putting 200 factions in Age Of Empires II, or Starcraft. Or having 200 characters in a hero shooter like Overwatch.

Matthew would like 200 bullets for your magnum in Resident Evil, so you don't end up using none because you're too scared to use any. Also, he would like to do unlimited war crimes in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided with the Typhoon ability.

What would Red Dead Redemption 2 be like if the gang had 200 increasingly confused people living in the gang's camp?

Having not just a double jump but a 200-jump in something like Metroid would be weird but good, maybe?

I would like an RPG that is just 200 variations on that mission where you find a house of secret (obvious) cannibals.

Imagine a version of Hades, with 200 busted levels of hell, a game that you play for literal yeras meeting increasingly marginal side characters from mythology.

Recommendations this week are the movie Fall, about being stuck up a tower, the movie X, about being slasher-killered to death for shooting a porn film, and to make a bowl with RJW Crafts