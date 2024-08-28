Exterminatus. Exterminatus. You’re all exterminatused. None of you are free of sin. Except, maybe Focus Interactive are actually? While it would be a monumentally silly heel turn to go back on their promise of only charging Space Marine 2 players extra for cosmetics a mere week and change before the shooter’s September 9 release date, the new year one roadmap does at least look piously forthright.

Chatting to James at Gamescom recently (possibly from his cathedral ship made out of graphics cards), Saber boss Tim Willits dragged out an armoured horse and proceeded to flog it mercilessly, saying that players don’t want to be sold the equivalent of Oblivion's infamous deadbeat daddy of DLCs. As several of you identified, this seemed like an odd comparison when Spice Maureen 2 specifically plans to charge for comparable cosmetics, although I imagine Willits was referencing the “packs” that his space game’s baubles come in. “Our fans never thought we ripped them off in World War Z,” he said, comparing Space Marine 2’s optional spendables to that game.

Whether you see the cosmetic's pricing as egregious or not, yesterday’s roadmap does look to make good on Saber’s promise to keep wearables and playables separate. Here’s it:

Image credit: Saber Interactive

“The Season Pass has been envisioned as a way to enhance your customisation for your character,” reads the update on Steam. “All the gameplay additions listed here in the roadmap (including weapons, game modes, and maps) are intended to arrive in *free game patches* and will be accessible to everyone.”

The paid portion of the roadmap is only available to season pass owners. Currently, that means players who purchase either the £80/€90/$90 “Gold Edition” or the £90/€100/$100 “Ultra Edition”. Of the bits listed on the plan, I can see the Dark Angels pack stinging a bit - they’re one of the more visually distinct chapters, all flowing capes and ornate livery. This guy even has a personal helmet Jawa. For the price of the ultra edition, you could buy three little plastic helmet Jawas and a meal deal and then you could balance your Double Decker on top of the three helmet Jawas and then you could say “render my snack unto me, faithful servants.” It wouldn’t work, but it’d be a good time regardless.

Also a good time - say Edwin, James, and myself - is Space Marine 2, although we did have a few common complaints. What complaints, you ask? They’re in the piece, you aspiring click thief.