Fallen London romance game Mask Of The Rose is fully funded on Kickstarter

Just one day after its fundraising efforts began, Failbetter Games' upcoming romantic visual novel Mask Of The Rose has been fully funded on Kickstarter. It's a prequel to all of Failbetter's games, set right after London sunk underground in Fallen London. At the time of writing, backers have pledged a total of £99,203 of the £90,000 goal, and now it's time to talk stretch goals - one of which would add an entirely new character option to the game.

They decided to fundraise the game to find out how much interest there would be in a Fallen London romance. Judging from the speed at which it was funded, I'd say the answer is: a lot. There are still 28 days left to go on the Kickstarter campaign too, if you'd like to make a pledge yourself.

The game will see you dating all sorts of characters in Fallen London's gothic world. Some of them might be criminals and murderers, mind you, and perhaps also monster-people. I'm down for that though. The best dating games are the weird ones - I've already smooched a ghost and the personification of death in Monster Prom. You really do find love in the most unexpected places.

Mask Of The Rose will have you pursue love as a protagonist from one of three backgrounds, "allowing you to have grown up as a dockside urchin, as a worker in your family’s tailor shop, or among the stifling pomp and luxury of the aristocracy," a Kickstarter update says. "Your choice will grant advantages with particular factions in the story, and equip you with some unique clothing options."

If the campaign raises £105,000, the devs will add in a fourth origin, the Housebreaker's Heir. In this one, your dad was a dastardly criminal who was tried for his crimes, leaving you behind with "a pickpocket’s deftness, several criminal acquaintances, and a fraught relationship to anyone wearing a badge."

"Thank you, delicious friends, for your support and your enthusiasm," the devs say. "It’s deeply moving, and we’re thrilled that you’re as excited to play Mask of the Rose as we are to make it!"