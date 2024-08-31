Fallout 1 and 2 (and Tactics) are currently free-to-keep from the Epic Games Store

Todd Howard recently said that he wanted people to experience Fallout 1 and 2 as they were, rather than remake them. Well, this'll make things easier: both games are currently free to keep as part of the Fallout Classic Collection over on the Epic Games Store.

Fallout Tactics is free, too, but I don't know whether Todd's cruel enough to want people to experience that one as it was.

You can head to the Fallout Classic Collection store page anytime between now and September 5th at 4pm to add the set to your account. Which means that you'll need an Epic account, of course.

I'm a Fallout 3-and-after heathen, so I can only turn to your own picks for the best RPGs to tell me that Fallout places at 13 and Fallout 2 at 21. Those are respectable positions for two games that are, frankly, ancient. (Fallout Tactics didn't place.)

Or perhaps I should look to Edwin, who revisited the original Fallout and found it the perfect antidote to the fever around the Fallout TV series. He also found it "the hardest to get into", all these years later.

My parents have been staying with me for the past week and we didn't Fallout even once. On the other hand, I discovered recently that my dog has fleas, so if someone wants to nuke my entire flat, that's fine with me.

There's a second game currently free over on Epic, and it's Wild Card Football, which you can grab here. It's a knockabout 7-aside arcade American football game, where 150 'Wild Cards' remix the rules with invisibility, stat boosts, flying saucers, and the like. Shades of Brutal Sports Football, maybe? Or perhaps that's just me longing for hyperviolence.

