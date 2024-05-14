Fallout 4 gets some further tweaks to its mod-destroying “next gen update”

As promised and/or threatened, depending on your perspective, open world game Fallout 4 has gotten some new graphics tweaks and bug fixes to smooth out the bumps caused by its previous “next gen update”. The update broke a bunch of mods, delayed a few interesting overhaul projects like Fallout London, and generally made everyone shake their fists at the sky and shout “Howaaaard!” Remember folks: auteur theory unduly credits a single creative for a group effort - the dice that Todd rolls every time he decides whether or not to break the game are also clearly to blame here.

Here are the ‘Patch Highlights’ - mostly console bits, mind you:

Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display. Frame Rate Target Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz. Visual and Performance Prioritization You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier. Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

And here are the PC-relevant bug fixes:

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

All I can add is that I hope this ends terribly and Beth have to drop a third patch that does even stupider things. Not that I don’t want players to have a good time with the game they bought, I just want to see Girlfriend Reviews write another song about it.