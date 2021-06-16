If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Fallout: London is another impressive-looking Fallout 4 mod project

War never changes but London does
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Fallout London mod - a modded Fallout 4 character with blonde hair and sunglasses and a Pip-Boy holds an British flag.

Yet another giant Fallout 4 modding project has released a trailer for an ambitious expansion-sized campaign. Fallout: London is planning to take players to see how the war affected things in the UK. London may change, but war doesn't. Things look just as irradiated, divided, and gritty as you'd expect from a major Fallout 4 mod project. There's no release date yet, and it's certainly looking like there will be plenty of infighting between its new, British factions. No Enclave or Brotherhood of Steel here.

Here's the trailer for Fallout: London in all its very un-American glory. Honestly, it is neat to see a modding team looking outside the US. Other large modding projects are already in the works for bringing Fallout 4 to Seattle and Miami, just off the top of my head. Fallout sometimes feels inseparable from mid-century delusions of American Exceptionalism and corporate tomfoolery. If you had any doubt that the cocktail of retro-future nationalism and classism would stick elsewhere, well here's Fallout: London to settle it.

In the words of the modding team, "Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain."

Fallout: London has created several of its own factions true to the spirit of other Fallout games. You see a few of them in the trailer up there but the Fallout: London site has the details on the rest. There's the Gentry, descendants of former aristocrats and current defacto rulers of the city. There's the militia called the Tommies, the Vagabonds, and a bunch of folks with actual plate armor and longswords called Camelot. There are a few more factions than that, even. Presumably, as one does in Fallout games, the mod's campaign will chuck you into the center of the local conflicts.

Fallout: London actually started work back in 2018, the modding team say. You can catch several other videos with their progress over on the project's YouTube channel.

Fallout: London is, like so many other huge Fallout modding projects, likely a ways out yet. The team have released some standalone weapon and armor mods though, if you want a taste of what they've been working on.

