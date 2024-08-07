Fallout London's developers working on "huge" patch to come after its hotfixes

Fallout London launched late last month, but the huge, long in-development mod is so buggy Nic had to abandon his attempts to play it. Its developers have already promised hotfixes, and now say a "huge" update is also on the way.

"We have some big plans for the future, starting with a hotfix," says the message shasred on the Team FOLON Discord server. "This hotfix will address some crashes and include essential systems like 'Buffout 4,' which will be merged into the mod itself. We’ve also identified several other fixes that will provide immediate help. Additionally, we’ll be explaining certain features we added that might not have been as useful as we thought, so stay tuned for those details."

"The future is bright! We’re already working on a HUGE patch that will address all the issues reported in our Discord floaty-patrol channel, as well as a multitude of quest-related and other problems.

"So, the plan is: hotfix first to stop and help with the crashes, then a big patch after."

The devleopers also say they'll be doing a developer playthrough stream on their Twitch channel on Thursday, August 8th, at 8pm BST (2pm CST), where they'll offer "behind-the-scenes info" on the development of the mod. If you're looking for help with bugs, they're also continuing to offer "1-on-1 troubleshooting" for players via Discord.

Nic enjoyed the little of Fallout London he played, but was stymied by it sending him straight to desktop repeatedly over the course of a few hours. Hopefully those patches fix it up soon and we send him back in search of Big Dave.