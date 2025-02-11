Fanatical is offering a "Build Your Own Capcom Bundle" from just $12.99, and there are some great games to pick from

Capcom fans, it's time to open your wallets and embrace greatness. Friendly PSA here: Fanatical just dropped a "Build Your Own Capcom Bundle" as part of BundleFest 2025, and it's exactly what your Steam library needs.

Instead of paying full price like a rookie, you can pick up two Capcom classics for just $12.99 / £12.99. But the real magic happens when you grab more, so get four games for just $6.25 / £6.25 each, which is an absolutely ridiculous deal considering some of these titles retail for $39.99 / £39.99 each.

Pricing breakdown:

2 games for $12.99 / £12.99 ($6.50 / £6.50 per game)

($6.50 / £6.50 per game) 3 games for $18.99 / £18.99 ($6.33 / £6.33 per game)

($6.33 / £6.33 per game) 4+ games for $24.99 / £24.99 ($6.25 / £6.25 per game)

The selection is stacked. Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil, Ghost Trick, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles are here. You may be more of a Mega Man X Legacy Collection type. Maybe you want to throw down in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition or revisit Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite—Digital Deluxe without breaking the bank. Whatever your style, Capcom has you covered. Even DmC is included, you know, the best Devil May Cry game ever? Shots fired.

There's even better news if you're playing on a Steam Deck. 15 of these games are either Steam Deck Verified or Playable. That means you can load up your handheld with some of the best action, horror, and arcade brawlers ever made without stressing compatibility. There's no need to tweak settings or pray for Proton magic, just pure plug-and-play Capcom goodness.

Mega discounts like this helps Uncle Christian jump out of bed in the morning for more epic deals. Bullhurt reports for those paying full price can be sent on request, although this can't be guaranteed. We'll just be grabbing Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 for less than the price of a McDs.