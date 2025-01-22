Fanatical’s Lunar New Year sale is fantastic, so here’s my top discounted picks

Fanatical has kicked off its Lunar New Year sale, packed with fantastic discounts perfect for anyone on PC who’s ready to expand their ever-growing Steam library. Go ahead, tell yourself you’ll play these games right away—we’ve all been there.

The sale features a wide range of great games that will be a joy to play whenever you finally get around to them. (If you need a tip, the Steam Deck has been a game-changer for tackling my own backlog.) To celebrate the sale, here are my top picks among the discounted titles.

Civ 6 Anthology

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology is currently down to $8.99 / £7.64, and colossal 91% drop from its list price of $99.99 / £84.99. I’ve put countless hours into Civ 6, and it even works surprisingly well on Steam Deck.

If you’re excited about Civ 7 but want to get a taste of the epic 4X franchise before its launch next month, then this would be an optimum purchase. Here’s what’s included:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall expansion

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm expansion

Civilization VI – Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Vikings Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI – Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

Persona 5 Royal includes the acclaimed Persona 5 experience with additional content: a new Phantom Thief member, a new Palace, new music, and various adjustments. What makes this game great is its incredible cast of characters, stunning art direction, captivating music, and engaging gameplay that keeps you hooked for over 100 hours.

At $21.59 / £17.99, this is a real bargain and well worth picking up. Moreover, Persona fans, the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass is also included in the sale, and down to just $21.86 / £18.11.

Elite VR Game Bundle: 7 for $10, 5 for $8 or 3 for $4.99

The Elite VR Game Bundle offers a mix of VR titles across different genres, letting you pick the ones that suit your interests. Choose from:

Available Tier Bundles:

The selection includes well-known names like DOOM VFR and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, alongside unique titles such as Tea For God, VR Skater, and Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR. Whether you’re after action, creativity, or something a little different, there’s a lot to explore here.

Available Games:

DOOM VFR

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Karnage Chronicles

VR Furballs - Demolition

Fruit Ninja VR

Fruit Ninja VR 2

VR Skater

A Knight in the Attic

Tea For God

Hello Cruel World

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR

Fujii - A Magical Gardening Adventure

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Metaphor ReFantazio

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

It’s not been long since Metaphor ReFantazio launched last year, and to critical acclaim at that. Metaphor's praise has been so high that it’s had the Geoff Keighley fedora tip, and was nominated for the big one at the Game of the Year Awards.

IGN went one step further than the GOTY Awards and bestowed Metaphor as the outlet’s very own Game of the Year for 2024. High praise all round, and it’s down to $46.19 / £35.59 in the Lunar New Year sale at Fanatical.

Build Your Own Explosive Bundle: 7 for $10, 5 for $8, 3 for $5

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Explosive Bundle features a broad range of PC games and DLC across multiple genres, available in tiered pricing:

Available Tier Bundles:

Available Games / DLC:

Hands of Necromancy II

Eden Survivors

GRAVEN

The Pony Factory

Jawbreaker

SPRAWL

GROSS

Anomalous

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin

The Hong Kong Massacre & Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now Double Pack

Prey

Chop Goblins

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Deathbloom: Chapter 1

Deathbloom: Chapter 2

BPM: BULLETS PER MINUTE

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER

QUAKE

Viscerafest

HYPERVIOLENT

Diluvian Ultra

The lineup includes classic shooters like Quake and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, rhythm-based FPS BPM: Bullets Per Minute , and atmospheric adventures like Prey and Deathbloom. There’s also room for quirky picks, including Chop Goblins and The Pony Factory. A good chance to fill gaps in your collection or try something new.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Image credit: Sega

Read any of my work before? You’ll know I’m a huge Sonic the Hedgehog fan, and absolutely loving how popular the Blue-Bur is in the year 2025. With how popular Sonic 3 has been in theatres, and the pure brilliance of Shadow Generations, it’s a good time to be a Sonic fan.

What’s even better is that there are a ton of Sonic games included in the sale at Fanatical right now, including Sonic X Shadow Generations, Frontiers, Adventure 2, Adventure DX, Origins Plus, and more. You can find all these are more in the SEGA section of the Fanatical Lunar New Year sale landing page.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image credit: Capcom

It’s one of the best games ever made, and the remake somehow lived up to that reputation. “Where’s everyone going, bingo?” Is a permanent part of my everyday lexicon, and it should be in yours as well.

Resi 4 is genuinely a masterpiece of video game design, it’s fun, clever, well-paced, and infinitely replayable. At $16.99 / £14.01, you can’t go wrong with this epic remake, and one of my favorite games of all time.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Don’t shoot the messenger, but Hogwarts Legacy is remarkably popular. And who would’ve guessed? Harry Potter is a massive franchise, and this game did a wonderful job of capturing the magic of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas. If you love a good open-world jaunt (on a broom) and fancy the idea of mercilessly murdering as many people as possible, this is the magic game for you.

Black Myth Wukong

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Another nominee for Game of the Year in 2024, and it’s not the biggest discount in the world, but it is still worth noting as we haven’t seen any deals on Black Myth Wukong since its release in the summer of last year. It’s a great game, and if you’ve been waiting to pick it up, this is the best price on it at the moment.