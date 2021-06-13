If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

2

Far: Changing Tides is a seabound follow-up to Far: Lone Sails

Swap your rickety sandship for a scrappy sailboat
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
Your scrappy sailboat in Far: Changing Tides.

Okomotive, the makers of Far: Lone Sails, have announced their next game is moving away from sandy deserts and getting into the sea. Far: Changing Tides is an exploration game where you're stuck on an abandoned ship in the middle of a drowned world, searching for safety. The world looks bleak, but the art-style is lovely. Its predecessor is an RPS fave too, so this will be one to watch.

Far: Changing Tides is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where forests and cities have been plunged underwater. It's a side-scroller in which you'll be able to explore the ocean depths on your travels, as well as any remaining structures you can find that aren't submerged.

"The reception to Far: Lone Sails was humbling, to know that people felt the same passion as we do about that world inspired us to continue to build on it with Changing Tides," lead designer Don Schmocker said in a press release. "We knew we wanted to tell a different, but complimentary tale, one which would be familiar to fans but fresh and exciting.”

In our Far: Lone Sails review, Sam Greer said: "I've never played anything quite like this, and in this turbulent world of ours its meditative and gentle journey was exactly what I needed. And, you know, I got to pretend to be the captain of a mad sail train for a few hours, so that's something."

It doesn't have a release date just yet, but Far: Changing Tides is coming to PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch, the PlayStations and Xboxes.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch