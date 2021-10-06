Confused about how to destroy Anti-Aircraft Cannons in Far Cry 6? There's a very respectable number of in-game tutorials in Ubisoft's latest open-world FPS, but they really could have done with a tutorial about what it takes to destroy those giant, seemingly invulnerable skyward-pointing turrets. Without the right weapons, these things are pretty much impossible to take down - so read on to find out exactly how to destroy Anti-Aircraft Cannons in Far Cry 6.

How to destroy Anti-Aircraft Cannons in Far Cry 6

Anti-Aircraft Cannons in Far Cry 6 are immune to regular gunfire. Which is a pain, because these turrets restrict your airspace and hinder your movement across Yara. It's important to destroy these turrets so that they don't shoot you down whenever you fly within half a kilometre of them in a helicopter, plane, or other flying vehicle.

Fortunately, you can destroy Anti-Aircraft Cannons by using explosives or weapons which deal Blast damage. If you're unsure how Blast damage works, check out our walkthrough of the different Far Cry 6 ammo types. A great early-game choice for taking out Anti-Aircraft Cannons is the Exterminador, the first Supremo weapon you unlock in the game.

You can also use explosive gadgets such as Dynamite to blow up these turrets, or rocket and grenade launchers. Interestingly, a bow outfitted with Blast damage arrows will also do the trick, but most regular weapons (including anti-vehicle sniper rifles) won't scratch it.

Because they don't have health bars, a single shot from any of these weapons will destroy the Anti-Aircraft Cannon - you don't have to worry about dealing sustained damage. It's all about finding the right tool for the job.

If you're not already visiting Anti-Aircraft Sites, you'd best start doing so now. Not only is it a good idea to get rid of these cannons so you can fly across Yara in peace, but these sites are where you can find Depleted Uranium, the resource required to unlock new Supremos and Resolver Weapons.

