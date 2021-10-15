Want to know how to play Far Cry 6 in co-op multiplayer? Ubisoft's bombastic open-world FPS franchise is always best played with company. Double the players, double the devastation, after all. And Far Cry 6 has taken after its predecessors in offering players a couple of different ways to play the game in co-op. Whether you're looking for self-contained co-op missions or you want to play through the entire story with a friend, read on to find out how to set up Far Cry 6 for multiplayer.

How to play Far Cry 6 co-op multiplayer mode

To play through Far Cry 6 in co-op multiplayer, you will first need to complete the story mission Du or Die. This mission appears very early on in the story, and acts as an introduction to Supremos in Far Cry 6. Once you complete the quest by building your first Supremo, you'll unlock the ability to play through the rest of the game in co-op mode.

To activate co-op mode in Far Cry 6, open up any of the menu screens and click the co-op button in the top-right corner (the icon with the two silhouettes). From here, you can select one of three co-op mode options:

Play with a friend: select someone from your friends list to invite to play co-op with you.

select someone from your friends list to invite to play co-op with you. Search for a partner: match with a stranger who has enabled the receiving of co-op invitations.

match with a stranger who has enabled the receiving of co-op invitations. Be a partner: enable the receiving of co-op invitations from strangers who select the "Search for a partner" option.

Once you've matched with a partner, you'll both be entered into the Far Cry 6 map together where you'll be free to do whatever activities you like, from main story quests to side activities or just exploring Yara and slaughtering vast swathes of enemies together.

Note: there is no option to play locally or in splitscreen in Far Cry 6, and the game's co-op mode only supports a maximum of 2 players. So if you're looking to tear down Anton's regime with a team of 4 heavily armed Guerrillas, unfortunately you're going to be disappointed with the 2-player restriction.

Far Cry 6 co-op Special Operations

The other way to play co-op multiplayer in Far Cry 6 is by embarking on Special Operations with a partner (again, this can be someone from your friends list or a complete stranger). Special Operations are self-contained missions which take place on their own maps, and involve you finding and extracting an important asset - the PG-240X weapon - while fighting off enemy attacks.

To start playing Special Operations in Far Cry 6, you'll need to have reached at least one of the three main Guerrilla camps in the three main territories of Yara: Montero Farm (Madraguda), Camp Maximas (Valle De Oro), or Patriots Peak (El Este). At each of these locations you can find Lola, an NPC who you can talk to in order to embark on a Special Operation.

When selecting a Special Operation, you can either select Quick Play, which will match you with a random partner on a random mission, or you can select the mission yourself and then in the next screen choose either to play the mission in singleplayer or to invite a partner from your friends list to join you. As with the main co-op mode, you can only invite a single partner; you can't go round in larger teams of 3 or more.

And incidentally - if you're interested in seeing what a Special Operation looks like in Far Cry 6, check out the video at the top of this guide!

That's all you need to know in order to start playing through Far Cry 6 in co-op mode and inflicting carnage across Yara with the help of a friend. If you or your partner need some advice on the best equipment to use, check out our guide on the best Far Cry 6 weapons. If you've your heart set on larger bands of allies, then your best bet is to bolster your party with the Far Cry 6 Amigos roster. And if you or your friend are just starting out in the massive world of Yara, it might be an idea to stop by our list of Far Cry 6 tips and tricks.