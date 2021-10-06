Wondering whether to choose male or female Dani in Far Cry 6? Ubisoft's latest title in the massive open-world FPS series departs from the formulae of the previous games in more than a few ways - one of which is the addition of two fully voiced versions of the main character, Dani Rojas: one male, and one female. But which should you choose, and is there any difference between them? Find out below.

Male or Female Dani in Far Cry 6: is there any difference?

Shortly after the opening cinematic of Far Cry 6, you must choose between a male or a female version of the game's protagonist, Dani Rojas. You do this by selecting one of two passports: one with a photo of the male Dani, and another with a photo of the female Dani. Once you choose, the camera pans out of first-person view and you can see and hear Dani for the first time.

There is absolutely no gameplay difference between the male and female versions of Dani Rojas in Far Cry 6. The only differences are the protagonist's appearance and their voice. So you don't have to worry about any variations in conversation or romance options (there are no romances in Far Cry 6), or anything like that. For those of you who played Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it is exactly the same deal here as picking between male and female Eivor - there's no real difference between them apart from the fact that other characters will use different pronouns when referring to you.

The female version of Dani is voiced by Nisa Gunduz, while male Dani is voiced by Sean Rey. Both voice actors for Dani do a stellar job in Far Cry 6, so it's really down to personal preference for each player whether they choose male or female Dani for their playthrough. As you might expect, however, there's no changing this decision once you make it, so be sure before you confirm your decision.

That wraps up this quick primer on the differences between male and female Dani in Far Cry 6. If you're just starting out playing this massive game you may want to check out our Far Cry 6 tips and tricks guide, along with our walkthroughs on the different Far Cry 6 Amigos, and which territory to start with in Far Cry 6. Elsewhere we have smaller guides on how to fish in Far Cry 6, and how to destroy the near-invulnerable Far Cry 6 Anti-Aircraft Cannons.