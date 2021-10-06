Can you save your progress in Far Cry 6?

Is it possible to save your progress in Far Cry 6? Like many Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 uses an autosave feature to save your progress rather letting you save manually, but how does the game decide when to autosave? In such a colossal open-world FPS game, where you're often spending time crossing large distances and getting lots of different things done in a short space of time, it's important that Far Cry 6 features a robust save system. But what can you do to ensure that your progress is saved when you need it to be? Learn the answers to these questions below.

Can you save in Far Cry 6?

It is not possible to manually save your game in Far Cry 6. All saving is done through autosaves, and the game chooses when to autosave. It appears to autosave whenever you're approaching or entering a new location of the map, such as an Anti-Aircraft Site, along with certain story and mission beats. Theoretically, you'll know when an autosave has occurred by the small white icon that appears briefly in the top-right of your screen:

However, from my experience, this doesn't always appear to be entirely accurate. There have been moments where I've quit immediately after an autosave icon appears and disappears, and reloaded to find I've been sent back in time to another autosave location instead. It seems like the autosaving is most temperamental when you're in the middle of a mission, so I'd strongly recommend you only quit after finishing a mission that you're in the middle of completing.

One thing which seems to consistently prompt an accurate autosave is fast-travelling to a location. Doing this will always autosave your game, so if you're concerned about losing your progress I'd recommend using fast travel.

