Looking for tips and tricks on how to begin your Far Cry 6 journey with a bang? Ubisoft's latest installment in their flagship open-world FPS series is the biggest we've seen so far. Far Cry 6 unleashes players on the colossal, fictional Caribbean country of Yara, and it is jam-packed with things to do. It can be a daunting prospect when you're first starting out, particularly if you've never played a Far Cry game before.

In this beginner's guide to Far Cry 6, we'll walk you through our top tips and tricks that will help you get prepared and equipped for any situation early on. From crafting weapons and piloting choppers to getting unique weapons and animal companions, we'll show you the things worth knowing on day one.

Here are our top Far Cry 6 tips and tricks:

Learn where to get the most important resources

Far Cry 6 is absolutely filled with different containers to loot and animals to harvest resources from. As well as the usual hoovering up of all the scrap metal and parts present in just about every building in the game, you should also learn where the more valuable and hard-to-find materials can be found. Materials such as Gunpowder and Supremo-Bond are used for upgrading your weapons at a Workbench, so make sure you seek them out. Another great example is Depleted Uranium, which can only be found in certain locations and is used for purchasing extremely powerful Supremo special items from your friend Juan.

I'd also highly recommend you supplement your regular diet of death and destruction with a healthy dose of hunting and fishing, because these animal parts can be traded for materials or used to cook meals at La Cantina, which you can unlock at one of the three primary Guerrilla Camps.

Always use the right tool for the right job

Speaking of Juan, he's filled with tidbits of advice and wisdom for his new favourite Guerrilla Dani Rojas (that's you), and one of his favourites is: always use the right tool for the right job. This is more true in Far Cry 6 than in any of its predecessors thanks to the revamped gear and damage system. It's worth learning early on about the different Far Cry 6 ammo types that you can equip your weapons with, and which enemies you should use them on. Enemies can feel incredibly bullet-spongey if you use the wrong type of damage against them. But come prepared, and you can wipe most foes out with ease.

Coming prepared with the right tools for the job also extends to larger targets such as Anti-Aircraft Cannons, which are invulnerable to most regular damage types but can still be quickly destroyed as long as you know what to bring to the fight, which you can read more about in our guide. You only get three primary weapon slots in Far Cry 6, but you can pause the game at any time to head into your Arsenal and switch your gear and weapons around, so even in the middle of a fight you can bring an army's worth of firepower to bear aginst your enemies.

Amigos start off weak but grow in power

Gone are the old days of Guns For Hire, the system which allowed you to recruit companion characters in previous Far Cry titles. Replacing them is the Amigo system, and I can promise you - it's so much more adorable. Amigos are animal companions that you can seek out and recruit to help you in stealth and combat situations.

To recruit them you'll need to complete certain quests to earn their loyalty, and at first they may not appear very powerful or useful, but you can unlock their dormant abilities by using them in combat and completing certain challenges. Some of those abilities are very useful indeed, so it's well worth seeking out and upgrading these companions as early as possible. Follow this guide to learn how to unlock all Amigos in Far Cry 6.

Use vehicles and fast travel to cross the map quickly

The world of Far Cry 6 is absolutely colossal. Even the starting island alone is pretty huge. If you were to travel everywhere on foot, then even with the full Traversal Set of gear improving your movement speed in various ways (I love this set, by the way) it'll take you forever to get from point A to point B.

I'd highly recommend you use the ridiculous number of different vehicles in the game to get about instead. You can commandeer any civilian bike or care you come across, and bring it back to a vehicle station to save it as a vehicle you can call to you at any of these stations in the future. Alternatively you can summon your own personal Ride whenever you're near a main road and it will appear near you as if by magic. There are also flying vehicles, which are even faster ways to get around, but you'll have to be careful of the aforementioned Anti-Aircraft Turrets which will blow you to smithereens if you enter their airspace.

Of course, the fastest way to get around is Fast Travel. I'd recommend you build the Hideout Network Camp Facility at the first Guerrilla Camp you encounter by talking to the Foreman. This facility will unlock various smaller hideouts across the map which you can use to fast travel across the map with ease. Another great thing about fast travel is that it force-saves the game, which is important because saving in Far Cry 6 using the regular autosave feature is slightly inconsistent.

If you're wondering when you'll reach the mainland of Yara, it happens after completing the main missions on Isla Santuario and reach Libertad Island. From there, you can choose which territory to go to first in Far Cry 6.

Unique weapons aren't necessarily the best

There is an impressive variety of different weapons in Far Cry 6, all broken into different categories (Rifles, LMGs, Snipers, Bows, etc.) and accessible from the Arsenal screen at any time. There are also Unique weapons in each category, listed below the regular weapons. These unique weapons are each based on a certain regular weapon but feature unique and unalterable sets of mods that give them quite a bit more personality than most regular weapons.

You can hover over each of the locked unique weapons in the Arsenal to get a hint about where to go or what to do to unlock them. But remember: they're not necessarily better than regular weapons which you have the freedom to upgrade as you see fit. With unique weapons, what you see is what you get, and you can't ever change their damage types or anything else about them. With regular weapons, you can mod them to high heaven with suppressors and compensators and special rounds and other powerful modifications. The key is to experiment - with all weapons, not just the unique ones.

I will say, however, that the Supremos and Resolver Weapons are pretty much the strongest weapons in the game, so I'd make it a priority to unlock those as soon as possible.

Other useful Far Cry 6 tips and tricks

Finally, let's finish up with a cluster of smaller, more practical tips and tricks for various different situations in Far Cry 6:

Try to have all damage types in your arsenal as early on as possible. With access to all six damage types, you can mark enemies to find out what damage types they're particularly vulnerable to, and then switch to the best possible loadout before going for the kill.

With access to all six damage types, you can mark enemies to find out what damage types they're particularly vulnerable to, and then switch to the best possible loadout before going for the kill. While preparing for a fight, check the minimap to make sure you have all enemies nearby marked. If you've marked an enemy, their presence will be illustrated by a sharp red dot rather than a red haze in the general area. If there's still a haze, you haven't marked all nearby enemies.

If you've marked an enemy, their presence will be illustrated by a sharp red dot rather than a red haze in the general area. If there's still a haze, you haven't marked all nearby enemies. Suppressors can overheat! If you fire a suppressed gun too much in a short space of time, the suppressor will overheat and be temporarily disabled, meaning your shots will be regular ear-piercing volume. You'll know if a suppressor is getting close to overheating because the suppressor turns red and starts hissing.

If you fire a suppressed gun too much in a short space of time, the suppressor will overheat and be temporarily disabled, meaning your shots will be regular ear-piercing volume. You'll know if a suppressor is getting close to overheating because the suppressor turns red and starts hissing. You can look around while disabling alarms , reviving allies, and doing other tasks which require you to hold down a button for a certain amount of time. The progress bar will disappear when you look around but it'll still be ticking up while your gaze is pointed elsewhere. Once it's full you'll need to look back at it before it completes, though.

, reviving allies, and doing other tasks which require you to hold down a button for a certain amount of time. The progress bar will disappear when you look around but it'll still be ticking up while your gaze is pointed elsewhere. Once it's full you'll need to look back at it before it completes, though. Higher star gear often means more mod slots. Most weapons come with some regular weapon attachment slots where you can change the ammo type and add a muzzle attachment, and so on. But certain more powerful guns have additional mod slots where you can add more general mods which do things like improve your damage while aiming down sights, or increase your magazine capacity. As a general rule, the higher the "star" rating of a weapon, the more opportunity for customisation.

Hopefully the above tips and tricks on Far Cry 6 will help you inflict maximum destruction upon Anton Castillo's totalitarian regime. If you want to read some more about Ubisoft's latest FPS, be sure to check out Ed's Far Cry 6 review.