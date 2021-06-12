Far Cry 6's season pass will let you play as old series villains, and includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Ubisoft really like their Far Cry villains. At this evening's Ubisoft Foward, we got another cutscene featuring the big bad of Far Cry 6, Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. They then showed the game's post-launch plans, which includes new story missions in which you play as Far Cry 3's Vaas, Far Cry 4's Pagan Min and Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed.

Here's the season pass trailer, which keeps a lot vague.

Most of what I know for sure, I said in the first paragraph. You'll play as the three villains from the three previous games, possibly inside one or all of their minds, and "uncover their backstories." You'll also need to "die and retry" in the missions.

I will add that Vaas had maybe two good scenes in Far Cry 3, and otherwise isn't in the game much. Pagan Min riffed on similar ideas to sillier effect, while Joseph Seed was just outright bad. I don't think any of these characters are "iconic" no matter how many times Ubisoft apply that adjective. I do like the idea of returning to Far Cry 4's environment, though.

The trailer above also reveals at the end that the season pass will include Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, the sarcastically but also literally terrible neon cyber-expansion vaguely inspired by '80s action movies. It's not the first time Ubisoft have bundled prior games into a season pass - Far Cry 3 was included with Far Cry 5's, for example.

The Far Cry 6 season pass is included with the gold, ultimate and collector's edition version of the game. You can find all the details on the Far Cry 6 official site. You can also find the newly released cinematic trailer below.

