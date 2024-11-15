Looking for all livestock in Farming Simulator 25? Farming Simulator 25 has launched with a mix of returning animals and new ones to add to the roster. There are also new baby animals you can purchase and raise for profit.

If you're looking to add to your farm and wish to know which livestock is the most profitable, we have you covered. Below is a list of all Farming Simulator 25 livestock, what they produce and how much revenue you can potentially make.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Farming Simulator 25 livestock listed:

Farming Simulator 25 has a total of 11 animals. Two of which - the Water Buffalos and Goats - are new. Here are all the livestock and other animals you can get in Farming Simulator 25.

Note that Dogs and Roosters are not listed below as they cannot be farmed but they can be added to your farm. Bees are also not technically 'livestock', instead, they passively make honey when a beehive is placed on your farm and can increase the yield of nearby crops. There are also Deer in the background of the game, but these are a passive feature.

Livestock Produce Best sale price Best month to sell Bees Honey 3,360 March Chickens Eggs 4,200 November Cows Cheese

Manure

Milk 5,886

111

2,289 October

January

October Goats Goat Milk

Goat Milk (bottled)

Goat Cheese 9,222

6,900

5,754 October

October

October Horses Manure 111 January Pigs Manure

Slurry 111

111 Janurary

Janurary Sheep Wool 3,639 May Water Buffalos Buffalo Milk

Buffalo Milk (bottled)

Buffalo Mozzarella 11,445

8,142

24,525 October

October

October

It's also worth noting that Cows and Sheep can be sold directly via the 'Animal Dialogue' tab of your pasture once matured into adulthood. Certain breeds are more profitable to sell as they are bred specifically for sale rather than produce.

How to buy livestock in Farming Simulator 25

Remember to check buildings for their animal capacity limits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Giants Software

You can unlock all the animals mentioned in this list right away in Farming Simulator 25, as long as you have somewhere to house them. To buy an animal you must navigate to the 'Animal Dealer' menu by pressing the P key and then selecting the 'Others' tab. From here, you can also enter the 'Construction' menu.

Within the construction menu, you'll need to place either a shed, barn or pasture in order to buy livestock (which will then be transported to your structure at an additional cost unless you have an animal transport vehicle). You'll also find Beehives here, which can be placed to spawn Eees and a Doghouse via the 'Others' category. There is a limit of 1 Doghouse per farm. Once placed, a Dog will automatically spawn on your land.

How to move livestock in Farming Simulator 25

An Animal Transport vehicle can be a strategic investment to save on costs in the long run. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Giants Software

If you need to move livestock around when perfecting your farm setup, you can do so with an animal transport vehicle. To purchase one of these, access the buy menu (press the P key on PC). From here, go to the Vehicles tab and then scroll down until you see the 'Animals' list. From here, select 'Animal Transport' and you'll be taken to a list of potential vehicles. Not all vehicles are equipped to shepherd all livestock so make sure you see which animals are compatible via the key section next to the weight limit.

Once you have a vehicle, drive it close to the livestock enclosure (pawprint icon) and access the 'Open Dialogue' menu. From here you can select the animals you wish to transport and select the 'Move to Trailer' prompt.

That rounds up our guide on all livestock in Farming Simulator 25. Now you should be all set to make Grandpa proud and build the farming empire of your dreams. For more Farming Simulator 25 tips and tricks, see our guide to all crops in-game, both returning and new.