All livestock in Farming Simulator 25

Here is a comprehensive list of all livestock to buy in Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of a Water Buffalo and its parent.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Giants Software
Kiera Mills avatar
Guide by Kiera Mills Guides Writer
Published on

Looking for all livestock in Farming Simulator 25? Farming Simulator 25 has launched with a mix of returning animals and new ones to add to the roster. There are also new baby animals you can purchase and raise for profit.

If you're looking to add to your farm and wish to know which livestock is the most profitable, we have you covered. Below is a list of all Farming Simulator 25 livestock, what they produce and how much revenue you can potentially make.

All Farming Simulator 25 livestock listed:

Farming Simulator 25 has a total of 11 animals. Two of which - the Water Buffalos and Goats - are new. Here are all the livestock and other animals you can get in Farming Simulator 25.

Note that Dogs and Roosters are not listed below as they cannot be farmed but they can be added to your farm. Bees are also not technically 'livestock', instead, they passively make honey when a beehive is placed on your farm and can increase the yield of nearby crops. There are also Deer in the background of the game, but these are a passive feature.

Livestock Produce Best sale price Best month to sell
Bees Honey 3,360 March
Chickens Eggs 4,200 November
Cows Cheese
Manure
Milk		 5,886
111
2,289		 October
January
October
Goats Goat Milk
Goat Milk (bottled)
Goat Cheese		 9,222
6,900
5,754		 October
October
October
Horses Manure 111 January
Pigs Manure
Slurry		 111
111		 Janurary
Janurary
Sheep Wool 3,639 May
Water Buffalos Buffalo Milk
Buffalo Milk (bottled)
Buffalo Mozzarella		 11,445
8,142
24,525		 October
October
October

It's also worth noting that Cows and Sheep can be sold directly via the 'Animal Dialogue' tab of your pasture once matured into adulthood. Certain breeds are more profitable to sell as they are bred specifically for sale rather than produce.

How to buy livestock in Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the livestock menu.
Remember to check buildings for their animal capacity limits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Giants Software

You can unlock all the animals mentioned in this list right away in Farming Simulator 25, as long as you have somewhere to house them. To buy an animal you must navigate to the 'Animal Dealer' menu by pressing the P key and then selecting the 'Others' tab. From here, you can also enter the 'Construction' menu.

Within the construction menu, you'll need to place either a shed, barn or pasture in order to buy livestock (which will then be transported to your structure at an additional cost unless you have an animal transport vehicle). You'll also find Beehives here, which can be placed to spawn Eees and a Doghouse via the 'Others' category. There is a limit of 1 Doghouse per farm. Once placed, a Dog will automatically spawn on your land.

How to move livestock in Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of a pig in a barn.
An Animal Transport vehicle can be a strategic investment to save on costs in the long run. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Giants Software

If you need to move livestock around when perfecting your farm setup, you can do so with an animal transport vehicle. To purchase one of these, access the buy menu (press the P key on PC). From here, go to the Vehicles tab and then scroll down until you see the 'Animals' list. From here, select 'Animal Transport' and you'll be taken to a list of potential vehicles. Not all vehicles are equipped to shepherd all livestock so make sure you see which animals are compatible via the key section next to the weight limit.

Once you have a vehicle, drive it close to the livestock enclosure (pawprint icon) and access the 'Open Dialogue' menu. From here you can select the animals you wish to transport and select the 'Move to Trailer' prompt.

That rounds up our guide on all livestock in Farming Simulator 25. Now you should be all set to make Grandpa proud and build the farming empire of your dreams. For more Farming Simulator 25 tips and tricks, see our guide to all crops in-game, both returning and new.

