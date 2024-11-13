All crops in Farming Simulator 25

Looking for details on all the different crops in Farming Simulator 25? Farming Simulator 25 is finally with us, bringing with it 25 crops in total, five of which are completely new to the franchise. Of these are three new flowering plants and two new grains.

Below we've gathered a full list of all Farming Simulator 25 crops with infortmation on the best-selling prices and best months to sell them in.

All Farming Simulator 25 crops

Below is the full list of all the Farming Simulator 25 crops, with optimal selling prices and the months in which to sell them listed. This includes the five new crops: Rice, Long Grain Rice, Green Beans, Peas and Spinach.

Crop Best selling price Best month to sell Barley 1,137 January Canola 2,190 December Carrots 456 January Cotton 4,170 March Corn 1,515 January Green Beans 2,272 August Grapes 2,172 May Grass 150 January Long Grain Rice 1,668 July Oats 1,932 January Olives 2,172 June Oilseed Radish (Fertilizer) N/A N/A Peas 3,432 December Parsnips 432 January Poplar (Wood) 3,000 March Potatoes 765 December Red Beet 420 January Rice 3,465 July Sorghum 1,575 January Soybeans 3,711 July Spinach 693 October Sugar Beet 594 December Sugarcane 375 July Sunflowers 2,424 March Wheat 1,224 January

Farming Simulator 25 offers several crop data menus for you to peruse when picking out the best time to plant new seeds. From the main menu, you can look at the 'Crop Calendar' which tells you the optimal months to both plant and harvest crops. You can also check out the 'Prices' menu from here to see when crop prices peak and plateau. From our experience playing, the data shown there seems to be accurate.

Don't forget that certain crops like Grass can be harvested multiple times across a season, so their initial selling price may stack over time. Other crops like Sunflowers can be turned into Sunflower Oil which offer a substantial pay increase too, with a peak selling price of 6,408 in March.

That rounds up our guide on all returning and new crops in Farming Simulator 25. Now you should be all set to make Grandpa proud and build the farming empire of your dreams.