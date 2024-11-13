Skip to main content

All crops in Farming Simulator 25

Here is a comprehensive list of all 25 crops to grow in Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of a player loading up a wagon with harvested wheat.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Giants Software
Kiera Mills
Guide by Kiera Mills
Published on

Looking for details on all the different crops in Farming Simulator 25? Farming Simulator 25 is finally with us, bringing with it 25 crops in total, five of which are completely new to the franchise. Of these are three new flowering plants and two new grains.

Below we've gathered a full list of all Farming Simulator 25 crops with infortmation on the best-selling prices and best months to sell them in.

All Farming Simulator 25 crops

Below is the full list of all the Farming Simulator 25 crops, with optimal selling prices and the months in which to sell them listed. This includes the five new crops: Rice, Long Grain Rice, Green Beans, Peas and Spinach.

Crop Best selling price Best month to sell
Barley 1,137 January
Canola 2,190 December
Carrots 456 January
Cotton 4,170 March
Corn 1,515 January
Green Beans 2,272 August
Grapes 2,172 May
Grass 150 January
Long Grain Rice 1,668 July
Oats 1,932 January
Olives 2,172 June
Oilseed Radish (Fertilizer) N/A N/A
Peas 3,432 December
Parsnips 432 January
Poplar (Wood) 3,000 March
Potatoes 765 December
Red Beet 420 January
Rice 3,465 July
Sorghum 1,575 January
Soybeans 3,711 July
Spinach 693 October
Sugar Beet 594 December
Sugarcane 375 July
Sunflowers 2,424 March
Wheat 1,224 January

Farming Simulator 25 offers several crop data menus for you to peruse when picking out the best time to plant new seeds. From the main menu, you can look at the 'Crop Calendar' which tells you the optimal months to both plant and harvest crops. You can also check out the 'Prices' menu from here to see when crop prices peak and plateau. From our experience playing, the data shown there seems to be accurate.

Don't forget that certain crops like Grass can be harvested multiple times across a season, so their initial selling price may stack over time. Other crops like Sunflowers can be turned into Sunflower Oil which offer a substantial pay increase too, with a peak selling price of 6,408 in March.

That rounds up our guide on all returning and new crops in Farming Simulator 25. Now you should be all set to make Grandpa proud and build the farming empire of your dreams.

