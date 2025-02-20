Faster loading times and more are coming to GTA V on PC, as we slowly wait for news of GTA 6

Chirpy cockney urchin Strauss Zelnick recently hailed the "increasing" importance of the PC market in the lead up to Grand Theft Auto 6's release this autumn. Could it mean we're getting the open world crimeathon the same time as consoles? Buddy, we don't even get updates the same time as consoles. Things might be speeding up on that front at least, based on an email Colin Rockstar sent us earlier. On March 4th, they're giving us some nice gubbins for GTA 5 that they previously saw fit to exclusively roll out on machines that don't even have the original Minesweeper.

The upgrade is free "with a one-time Character Migration flow to bring over your Story Mode and Online progress", and offers new vehicles and vehicle performance upgrades, animal encounters, new graphics options, and faster loading time. There's also a "and much more" in there but Colin loves saying that. You can find the full details on Rockstar's website here.

From the press release:

New Features on PC Enjoy a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online’s updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items as you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner or Biker in the Career Builder.

I gave up on Red Dead Online once it became apparent that Rockstar sneered so hard they tasted their own nostrils every time someone mentioned it, but animal photography feels like a direct transplant from there, no? I haven't touched GTA 5 for years, mind, so I'm not sure if it was already in the game. The update will also feature "recent player experience improvements for GTA Online, including kernel-based anti-cheat protections, and proactive voice chat moderation to help keep GTA Online safe, secure and fun for everyone". Thanks Colin!

In other crime news, Rockstar Games have been reportedly been thinking about letting GTA 6 players modify the game’s map with Roblox and Fortnite-style creation mechanics.