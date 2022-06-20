If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fear my tiny undead minions in Necrosmith

Necrosmith was actually the name of the scientist
Alice Bell
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
The necromancer's Hall Of Bones in Necrosmith

I didn't get to play as much at Steam Next Fest this weekend as I usually do, partly because I just ran out of time, and partly because the time I did have I spent playing Necrosmith. There were some demos I was meant to play for, like, actual work, and then I ran into a puzzle wall or a bug or something so I just fired up Necrosmith again.

Necrosmith is a 2D necromance 'em up that is also sort of a tower defence game. In the middle of the map is your evil lair, the Hall Of Bones, a sort of legally distinct Sauron's tower that gets more flying buttresses the more you upgrade it. If enemies (which can be packs of wolves or flying bugs or all manner of things) do enough damage to destroy it, you lose - so that's your defense bit. For the towers bit, you have to imagine that the towers can move on their own, and also that they're shambling undead monsters made from a jigsaw of different limbs you find, like an army of very unhygenic Mr Potato Heads.

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch