FIFA 23 wonderkids: Career mode wonderkids and hidden gems with the best potential

Discover the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids
Looking for the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids? If you’re trying to get ahead in FIFA 23 career mode, you’ll want to include some wonderkids in your squad. Sure, starting with the best players in FIFA 23 might make you feel secure, but eventually those players will retire. To avoid falling into a pattern of catastrophic defeat as your squad ages off the pitch, you’ll want to train some career mode wonderkids to take their place.

In this guide, we’ve got a full list of FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids that you need in your squad.

FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids

Career mode wonderkids are ideal players to hire during the Transfer Window in FIFA 23. They might be expensive, but they're young, highly-skilled, and sure to help you win games for many seasons to come. All of the wonderkids that we've selected below start with an overall rating of 80 or higher, and they're all below the age of 23. That means they're a long way from retirement, so you can use them in your squad for years in FIFA 23 career mode without needing to worry about finding a replacement.

Below, you can find a list of the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids, organised by their overall potential rating:

Name Age Starting Rating Potential Rating Position Team
Erling Haaland 21 88 94 ST Manchester City
Pedri 19 85 93 CM Barcelona
Vinicius Jr 21 86 92 LW Real Madrid
Phil Foden 22 85 92 CAM, CF, LW Manchester City
Jude Bellingham 19 84 91 CM Borussia Dortmund
Dusan Vlahovic 22 84 91 ST Juventus
Florian Wirtz 19 82 91 CAM, CM Bayer Leverkusen
Joao Felix 22 84 90 CF, ST Atletico Madrid
Sandro Tonali 22 84 90 CM, CDM AC Milan
Jamal Musiala 19 81 90 CAM, CM, LM Bayern Munich
Matthijs De Light 22 85 89 CB Bayern Munich
Alphonso Davies 21 84 89 LB, LM Bayern Munich
Aurelien Tchouameni 22 82 89 CDM, CM Real Madrid
Bukayo Saka 20 82 89 LM, RM Arsenal
Josko Gvardiol 20 81 89 CB, LB RB Leipzig
Jadon Sancho 22 84 88 LW, LM, RW Manchester United
Moussa Diaby 22 84 88 LW, LM, RM Bayer Leverkusen
Reece James 22 84 88 RB, RWB Chelsea
Anthony 22 82 88 CAM, RW Manchester United
Nico Schlotterbeck 22 82 88 CB Borussia Dortmund
Ferran Torres 22 82 88 ST, LW Barcelona
Rodrygo 21 81 88 RW Real Madrid
Nicolo Zaniolo 22 81 88 CAM, CF, RW Roma
Jurrien Timber 21 80 88 CB, RB Ajax
Nuno Mendes 20 80 88 LB, LWB PSG
William Saliba 21 80 87 CB Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe 21 80 87 CAM, LM Arsenal
Jeremie Frimpong 21 80 86 RB, RWB Bayer Leverkusen
Evan Ndicka 22 81 85 CB Eintracht Frankfurt

FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems

Wonderkids are expensive in FIFA 23, but there is a set of players with massive potential that you can get cheap. These FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems start at a lower overall rating than the wonderkids listed above, but they have similar rating potential if you play them regularly during matches.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems who can have the biggest growth, organised by their overall potential rating:

Name Age Starting Rating Potential Rating Position Club
Luke Harris 17 61 84 CAM Fulham
Laurin Ulrich 17 60 83 CM VfB Stuttgart
Cristian Riquelme 18 60 83 LB Everton de Vina del Mar
Fabio Chiarodia 17 60 83 CB Werder Bremen
Alfie Devine 18 60 83 CAM Tottenham Hotspur
Ashley Phillips 17 59 82 CB Blackburn Rovers
Guillaume Restes 17 58 81 GK Toulouse FC
Ben Chrisene 18 58 81 LB Aston Villa
Joshua Feeney 17 55 80 CB Aston Villa
Darko Gyabi 18 57 80 CM Leeds United
Serge Ngoma 17 56 79 RW New York Red Bulls
Diogo Monteiro 17 54 78 CB Servette FC
Oliwier Slawinski 17 54 77 ST Zaglebie Lubin
Eirik Blikstad 18 54 77 CB Stromsgodset Toppfotball
Gavin Beavers 17 52 76 GK Real Salt Lake
Felipe Valencia 17 50 75 RM Inter Miami
Attilio Morosoli 17 51 75 GK FC Lugano
Andres Brinzea 17 48 72 GK Chindia Targoviste

That wraps up our FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids guide, but that's only the beginning.

