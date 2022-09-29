FIFA 23 wonderkids: Career mode wonderkids and hidden gems with the best potentialDiscover the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids
Looking for the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids? If you’re trying to get ahead in FIFA 23 career mode, you’ll want to include some wonderkids in your squad. Sure, starting with the best players in FIFA 23 might make you feel secure, but eventually those players will retire. To avoid falling into a pattern of catastrophic defeat as your squad ages off the pitch, you’ll want to train some career mode wonderkids to take their place.
In this guide, we’ve got a full list of FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids that you need in your squad.
FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids
Career mode wonderkids are ideal players to hire during the Transfer Window in FIFA 23. They might be expensive, but they're young, highly-skilled, and sure to help you win games for many seasons to come. All of the wonderkids that we've selected below start with an overall rating of 80 or higher, and they're all below the age of 23. That means they're a long way from retirement, so you can use them in your squad for years in FIFA 23 career mode without needing to worry about finding a replacement.
Below, you can find a list of the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids, organised by their overall potential rating:
|Name
|Age
|Starting Rating
|Potential Rating
|Position
|Team
|Erling Haaland
|21
|88
|94
|ST
|Manchester City
|Pedri
|19
|85
|93
|CM
|Barcelona
|Vinicius Jr
|21
|86
|92
|LW
|Real Madrid
|Phil Foden
|22
|85
|92
|CAM, CF, LW
|Manchester City
|Jude Bellingham
|19
|84
|91
|CM
|Borussia Dortmund
|Dusan Vlahovic
|22
|84
|91
|ST
|Juventus
|Florian Wirtz
|19
|82
|91
|CAM, CM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Joao Felix
|22
|84
|90
|CF, ST
|Atletico Madrid
|Sandro Tonali
|22
|84
|90
|CM, CDM
|AC Milan
|Jamal Musiala
|19
|81
|90
|CAM, CM, LM
|Bayern Munich
|Matthijs De Light
|22
|85
|89
|CB
|Bayern Munich
|Alphonso Davies
|21
|84
|89
|LB, LM
|Bayern Munich
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|22
|82
|89
|CDM, CM
|Real Madrid
|Bukayo Saka
|20
|82
|89
|LM, RM
|Arsenal
|Josko Gvardiol
|20
|81
|89
|CB, LB
|RB Leipzig
|Jadon Sancho
|22
|84
|88
|LW, LM, RW
|Manchester United
|Moussa Diaby
|22
|84
|88
|LW, LM, RM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Reece James
|22
|84
|88
|RB, RWB
|Chelsea
|Anthony
|22
|82
|88
|CAM, RW
|Manchester United
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|22
|82
|88
|CB
|Borussia Dortmund
|Ferran Torres
|22
|82
|88
|ST, LW
|Barcelona
|Rodrygo
|21
|81
|88
|RW
|Real Madrid
|Nicolo Zaniolo
|22
|81
|88
|CAM, CF, RW
|Roma
|Jurrien Timber
|21
|80
|88
|CB, RB
|Ajax
|Nuno Mendes
|20
|80
|88
|LB, LWB
|PSG
|William Saliba
|21
|80
|87
|CB
|Arsenal
|Emile Smith Rowe
|21
|80
|87
|CAM, LM
|Arsenal
|Jeremie Frimpong
|21
|80
|86
|RB, RWB
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Evan Ndicka
|22
|81
|85
|CB
|Eintracht Frankfurt
FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems
Wonderkids are expensive in FIFA 23, but there is a set of players with massive potential that you can get cheap. These FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems start at a lower overall rating than the wonderkids listed above, but they have similar rating potential if you play them regularly during matches.
Below, you’ll find a list of the best FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems who can have the biggest growth, organised by their overall potential rating:
|Name
|Age
|Starting Rating
|Potential Rating
|Position
|Club
|Luke Harris
|17
|61
|84
|CAM
|Fulham
|Laurin Ulrich
|17
|60
|83
|CM
|VfB Stuttgart
|Cristian Riquelme
|18
|60
|83
|LB
|Everton de Vina del Mar
|Fabio Chiarodia
|17
|60
|83
|CB
|Werder Bremen
|Alfie Devine
|18
|60
|83
|CAM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Ashley Phillips
|17
|59
|82
|CB
|Blackburn Rovers
|Guillaume Restes
|17
|58
|81
|GK
|Toulouse FC
|Ben Chrisene
|18
|58
|81
|LB
|Aston Villa
|Joshua Feeney
|17
|55
|80
|CB
|Aston Villa
|Darko Gyabi
|18
|57
|80
|CM
|Leeds United
|Serge Ngoma
|17
|56
|79
|RW
|New York Red Bulls
|Diogo Monteiro
|17
|54
|78
|CB
|Servette FC
|Oliwier Slawinski
|17
|54
|77
|ST
|Zaglebie Lubin
|Eirik Blikstad
|18
|54
|77
|CB
|Stromsgodset Toppfotball
|Gavin Beavers
|17
|52
|76
|GK
|Real Salt Lake
|Felipe Valencia
|17
|50
|75
|RM
|Inter Miami
|Attilio Morosoli
|17
|51
|75
|GK
|FC Lugano
|Andres Brinzea
|17
|48
|72
|GK
|Chindia Targoviste
That wraps up our FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids guide, but that’s only the beginning. If you’re also trying to build a top Ultimate Team squad, take a look at our Around the World, First XI, Seven League Boots, and Puzzle Master SBC solution guides. If you’re still itching to get on the pitch, check out our FIFA 23 release date and time guide to learn when the standard version unlocks. In the meantime, catch up on the changes in this year’s game with our page on everything we know about FIFA 23.