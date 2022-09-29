Looking for the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids? If you’re trying to get ahead in FIFA 23 career mode, you’ll want to include some wonderkids in your squad. Sure, starting with the best players in FIFA 23 might make you feel secure, but eventually those players will retire. To avoid falling into a pattern of catastrophic defeat as your squad ages off the pitch, you’ll want to train some career mode wonderkids to take their place.

In this guide, we’ve got a full list of FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids that you need in your squad.

FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids

Career mode wonderkids are ideal players to hire during the Transfer Window in FIFA 23. They might be expensive, but they're young, highly-skilled, and sure to help you win games for many seasons to come. All of the wonderkids that we've selected below start with an overall rating of 80 or higher, and they're all below the age of 23. That means they're a long way from retirement, so you can use them in your squad for years in FIFA 23 career mode without needing to worry about finding a replacement.

Below, you can find a list of the best FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids, organised by their overall potential rating:

Name Age Starting Rating Potential Rating Position Team Erling Haaland 21 88 94 ST Manchester City Pedri 19 85 93 CM Barcelona Vinicius Jr 21 86 92 LW Real Madrid Phil Foden 22 85 92 CAM, CF, LW Manchester City Jude Bellingham 19 84 91 CM Borussia Dortmund Dusan Vlahovic 22 84 91 ST Juventus Florian Wirtz 19 82 91 CAM, CM Bayer Leverkusen Joao Felix 22 84 90 CF, ST Atletico Madrid Sandro Tonali 22 84 90 CM, CDM AC Milan Jamal Musiala 19 81 90 CAM, CM, LM Bayern Munich Matthijs De Light 22 85 89 CB Bayern Munich Alphonso Davies 21 84 89 LB, LM Bayern Munich Aurelien Tchouameni 22 82 89 CDM, CM Real Madrid Bukayo Saka 20 82 89 LM, RM Arsenal Josko Gvardiol 20 81 89 CB, LB RB Leipzig Jadon Sancho 22 84 88 LW, LM, RW Manchester United Moussa Diaby 22 84 88 LW, LM, RM Bayer Leverkusen Reece James 22 84 88 RB, RWB Chelsea Anthony 22 82 88 CAM, RW Manchester United Nico Schlotterbeck 22 82 88 CB Borussia Dortmund Ferran Torres 22 82 88 ST, LW Barcelona Rodrygo 21 81 88 RW Real Madrid Nicolo Zaniolo 22 81 88 CAM, CF, RW Roma Jurrien Timber 21 80 88 CB, RB Ajax Nuno Mendes 20 80 88 LB, LWB PSG William Saliba 21 80 87 CB Arsenal Emile Smith Rowe 21 80 87 CAM, LM Arsenal Jeremie Frimpong 21 80 86 RB, RWB Bayer Leverkusen Evan Ndicka 22 81 85 CB Eintracht Frankfurt

FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems

Wonderkids are expensive in FIFA 23, but there is a set of players with massive potential that you can get cheap. These FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems start at a lower overall rating than the wonderkids listed above, but they have similar rating potential if you play them regularly during matches.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems who can have the biggest growth, organised by their overall potential rating:

Name Age Starting Rating Potential Rating Position Club Luke Harris 17 61 84 CAM Fulham Laurin Ulrich 17 60 83 CM VfB Stuttgart Cristian Riquelme 18 60 83 LB Everton de Vina del Mar Fabio Chiarodia 17 60 83 CB Werder Bremen Alfie Devine 18 60 83 CAM Tottenham Hotspur Ashley Phillips 17 59 82 CB Blackburn Rovers Guillaume Restes 17 58 81 GK Toulouse FC Ben Chrisene 18 58 81 LB Aston Villa Joshua Feeney 17 55 80 CB Aston Villa Darko Gyabi 18 57 80 CM Leeds United Serge Ngoma 17 56 79 RW New York Red Bulls Diogo Monteiro 17 54 78 CB Servette FC Oliwier Slawinski 17 54 77 ST Zaglebie Lubin Eirik Blikstad 18 54 77 CB Stromsgodset Toppfotball Gavin Beavers 17 52 76 GK Real Salt Lake Felipe Valencia 17 50 75 RM Inter Miami Attilio Morosoli 17 51 75 GK FC Lugano Andres Brinzea 17 48 72 GK Chindia Targoviste

That wraps up our FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids guide, but that’s only the beginning. If you’re also trying to build a top Ultimate Team squad, take a look at our Around the World, First XI, Seven League Boots, and Puzzle Master SBC solution guides. If you’re still itching to get on the pitch, check out our FIFA 23 release date and time guide to learn when the standard version unlocks. In the meantime, catch up on the changes in this year’s game with our page on everything we know about FIFA 23.