Want to know the FIFA 23 release date? FIFA 23 marks the final FIFA game from EA Sports, as they are set to split for next year's game. However, EA Sports FC is still a year away, and we can enjoy one last FIFA from EA before everything changes. FIFA 23 is set to be a whopper, too, with a bunch of new features including crossplay in Ultimate Team for the first time.

In this guide, you can find out everything we know so far about FIFA 23, including the release date, preorder bonuses, version differences, new features, and changes to Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 release date

FIFA 23 releases on September 30 2022. However, there are multiple ways to get early access, which unlocks on September 27, 2022. Below, we’ll list the three ways that you can get early access:

EA Play subscription

EA Play Pro subscription (only available on PC)

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition preorder

Since EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass, anyone with an active Game Pass subscription on either console or PC will get early access to FIFA 23 on September 27.

FIFA 23 preorder bonuses

Both the FIFA 23 standard and ultimate editions have preorder bonuses that you can snag by purchasing before it launches on September 30. You can find these preorder bonuses listed below:

FIFA 23 standard edition preorder bonuses

FUT Team of the Week 1 player item

Kylian Mbappe loan item (lasts for five FUT matches)

FUT Ambassador loan player pick (lasts for three FUT matches): Choose from Davies, Son, and Vinicius Jr

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

FIFA 23 ultimate edition preorder bonuses

If you preorder FIFA 23 ultimate edition, you will get all of the above plus the following items:

4600 FIFA Points

Early access starting on September 27

FUT Ones to Watch player item

Dual entitlement for previous and current generation versions (console exclusive, not relevant to PC)

FIFA 23 version differences

FIFA 23 is launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 on PC will match the current generation versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That means those on PC will benefit from the Hypermotion 2 technology coming in FIFA 23, which aims to bring more realistic animations into the moment to moment gameplay to make FIFA 23 feel true to life.

This marks the first time that FIFA’s PC version has matched the current gen versions, as FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 both lacked features that appeared on the newest consoles. PC has matched previously with older games, but this marks a transition as PC achieves parity with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Those playing on PS4 and Xbox One will not have the Hypermotion 2 technology, as this is exclusive to the current gen version on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Does FIFA 23 have crossplay?

In another FIFA first, FIFA 23 will have crossplay in the following modes:

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

FUT Play a Friend

FUT Online Friendlies

FUT Rivals

FUT Champions

FUT Online Draft

However, FIFA 23 crossplay will be split between the past and current generation versions. That means crossplay will work between those on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Xbox One and PS4 will also have crossplay between each other, but cannot connect to those on the newer consoles or PC.

What new features are in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 brings a bunch of new features, but the two biggest are the new Hypermotion 2 technology and the debut of women’s clubs. Both the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema are in FIFA 23 at launch, allowing you to play as some of the best female players on the pitch.

Whether you’re playing as men or women’s clubs, FIFA 23’s new Hypermotion 2 technology will build on the foundations set in FIFA 22. Hypermotion 2 uses real data taken from match capture footage to add new animations into the gameplay.

These will be subtle additions and flairs, but they will combine to supposedly make FIFA 23 feel more realistic with “more high-quality, true-to-life animations than ever before in an EA Sports FIFA title” according to the official FIFA 23 website. The way players move on and off the ball will see improvements, with a brand new dribbling system and an improved jockeying system bringing more depth to offensive and defensive play.

This is also set to hopefully scrub away the janky transitions between dribbling and shooting, with new animations from Hypermotion 2 making strikes look more fluid as they shoot for goal.

Aside from Hypermotion 2, we can also look forward to a new power shot mechanic that you can use to add more power and flair to your strike. However, power shots are harder to pull off than a normal shot, so you’ll need to create space before you give it a go. If things go wrong while on the offensive, redesigned set pieces will offer more control so that you have more impact on the outcome. Free kicks will give you more choice, but that means success lies more firmly in your hands.

Those on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 will also get the Advanced Impact Physics system. That’s a lot of jargon for something that actually sounds very cool. Essentially, AIP will make players’ bodies move more naturally when impacted by the ball. They will absorb the force more naturally, “creating more visually authentic deflections based on the speed and force of each individual strike”. This improved physics will also extend to the net, which should now interact with players more naturally.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team changes

There are two major changes coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: FUT Moments and a reworked Chemistry system.

FUT Moments brings a bunch of new challenges that will arrive throughout the season, giving you solo tasks that you can complete to earn Stars. Stars are a new currency that you can spend to get new players, packs, and more.

Chemistry is a much more substantial change, and is set to change Ultimate Team considerably. The Chemistry system is set to become much simpler in FIFA 23, as club and league links will no longer be impacted by player positions. If your goalkeeper and striker are from the same club, you can expect to see an improved chemistry rating, even if they aren’t next to each other in your formation.

To make the Chemistry system even clearer to understand, there will also be a new diamond indicator on each player in your Ultimate Team starting 11, allowing you to see their chemistry ranking on a scale of 1-3. This should make it much easier to see which players are dragging your chemistry down, so that you can swap them out and ensure that your squad is playing their best.

FUT Icons and FUT Heroes - cards representing some of the best players in football history - will also see slight changes, with them always playing at full chemistry if played in the right position. Additionally, Icons will count towards national chemistry, and Heroes will count towards league chemistry, boosting your Ultimate Team chemistry further.

That covers everything we know so far about FIFA 23. With the game set to launch at the end of September, stay tuned for much more about FIFA 23 in the coming weeks.