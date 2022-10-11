Looking for the best Lengthy players in FIFA 23? FIFA 23 introduces a new AcceleRATE system on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, changing how player speed works. This new system splits FIFA 23 players into three categories: Lengthy, Explosive, and Controlled. Lengthy players have quickly become recognised as some of the best players in FIFA 23, as they can gain speed and outpace almost any other player while sprinting long distances.

In this guide, we’ll explain what the Lengthy attribute means, list the best Lengthy players in FIFA 23, and explain how you can make more players Lengthy.

What is Lengthy in FIFA 23?

Lengthy players are one of three categories in the new AcceleRATE system. When entering a sprint, Lengthy players start slow and gradually speed up, eventually allowing them to storm across the pitch with incredible speed.

The Explosive attribute does the opposite, allowing players to move at incredible speed for a short burst before slowing down. Controlled is the middle ground, allowing players to move at a standard speed without having a sudden burst nearer the start or end of a sprint.

Lengthy players are highly sought after because of their ability to dart across the pitch. Lengthy strikers are excellent counterattackers, able to outpace almost any defender who doesn’t also have the Lengthy attribute. The advantage of having a Lengthy defender should be clear then, as they are able to keep up with even the best strikers in FIFA 23 and hopefully support the goalkeeper during a counterattack.

The best Lengthy players in FIFA 23

Below, you’ll find our list of the best Lengthy players in FIFA 23, split into different sections based on their position.

The best Lengthy strikers in FIFA 23

You’ll recognise many of these players as some of the top strikers in the world, making it clear why Lengthy players have become so popular. Below, you can find our list of the best Lengthy strikers in FIFA 23:

Harry Kane - 89 OVR (ST/CF)

(ST/CF) Erling Haaland - 88 OVR (ST/CF)

(ST/CF) Romelu Lukaku - 86 OVR (ST/CF)

(ST/CF) Dusan Vlahovic - 84 OVR (ST)

(ST) Edin Dzeko - 84 OVR (ST/CF)

The best Lengthy wingers in FIFA 23

We’ve opted for two Lengthy wingers from each side, so that you have a couple of picks for both the RW and LW position. Below, you’ll find our list of the best Lengthy wingers in FIFA 23:

Boulaye Dia - 79 OVR (RW)

(RW) Moussa Marega - 77 OVR (RW)

(RW) Gerson Rodrigues Gouveia - 79 OVR (LW)

(LW) Marko Livaja - 77 OVR (LW)

The best Lengthy midfielders in FIFA 23

Midfielders cover a lot of positions, so we’ve made sure to suggest a few players for each midfield position, including CM, CDM, CAM, RM, and LM. As you might expect, many of the best midfielders in FIFA 23 are classified as Lengthy. Below, you’ll find our list of the best Lengthy midfielders in FIFA 23:

Casemiro - 89 OVR (CDM)

(CDM) Fabinho - 87 OVR (CDM)

(CDM) Breel Embolo - 77 OVR (CAM)

(CAM) Adam Hlozek - 77 OVR (CAM/LM)

(CAM/LM) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 86 OVR (CM)

(CM) Paul Pogba - 85 OVR (CM/LM)

(CM/LM) Denzel Dumfries - 82 OVR (RM)

(RM) Thomas Meunier- 78 OVR (RM)

The best Lengthy defenders in FIFA 23

Defenders also cover a lot of areas, so we’ve got a few suggestions for each defence position, including CB, RB, and LB. Again, you should recognise many of the best defenders in FIFA 23 on this list. Below, you’ll find our list of the best Lengthy defenders in FIFA 23:

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 OVR (CB)

(CB) Ruben Dias - 88 OVR (CB)

(CB) Kyle Walker - 85 OVR (RB)

(RB) Ronald Araujo - 83 OVR (RB/CB)

(RB/CB) Josko Gvardiol - 81 OVR (LB/CB)

(LB/CB) Christian Gunter - 80 OVR (LB)

How to make players Lengthy in FIFA 23

To make players Lengthy in FIFA 23, you must alter their stats to meet the following criteria:

Strength must be 65 or higher.

Acceleration must be 55 or higher.

The Strength score must be at least 14 points higher than the Agility score.

Height must be 174 cm or higher.

The players listed above all meet these requirements by default, but you can alter a player’s stats to make them Lengthy. You can do this by using Chemistry Styles, which you can get in Ultimate Team packs. Chemistry Styles are cards that alter key attributes for a player, with the raised stats depending on the specific Chemistry Style.

The best Chemistry Style to make players Lengthy is Architect. It raises the Strength and Passing stats, with the former allowing many players to gain the Lengthy attribute.

That wraps up our guide on the best lengthy players in FIFA 23. If you're looking for dynamic Ultimate Team cards that could improve every week, check out our FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker. To learn who might make the Team of the Week, take a look at our FIFA 23 TOTW predictions. To earn OTW, TOTW, and other top cards, make sure to do SBCs using our Around the World, First XI, Seven League Boots, and Puzzle Master solutions. If you prefer career mode, then take a look at our list of the best young players in FIFA 23.