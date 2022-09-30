Want to know how to do a power shot in FIFA 23? Power shots are an incredibly strong new type of shot in FIFA 23 that you can use to send the ball rocketing towards the goal. You’ll need to learn how to do a power shot for the aptly named “Power Shots” Moment in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but you should also work this into your usual playstyle, as mastering the power shot will prove very rewarding.

In this guide, we break down how to do a power shot in FIFA 23, so that you can smash the ball past the goalkeeper.

How to do a power shot in FIFA 23

To do a power shot in FIFA 23, you must hold the bumper triggers (LB and RB/L1 and R1) and then hold B or circle to shoot. Holding the shoot button will charge the power shot, adding time onto your finish but also making it stronger. As you hold the shoot button, the camera will also zoom in towards the player, centering them in the frame just before taking the shot. However, this all takes much longer than a normal shot, which is where the risk lies with power shots in FIFA 23. This means you’ll want to have plenty of space around your player before attempting to do a power shot in FIFA 23, as your player will become particularly vulnerable to any nearby defenders.

However, there is another important layer to a power shot in FIFA 23 that you must remember. When taking a power shot, you gain complete control over the aim, meaning you must be more accurate than usual while aiming with the left stick. FIFA 23 power shots do not assist you at all, so the accuracy and placement of your shot all comes down to you. If you manage to overcome the pressure and aim true, you’re sure to score a magnificent goal.

For those familiar with previous FIFA games, you might have noticed that the power shot uses the inputs of another popular technique: the low driven shot. Fortunately, the low driven shot is still available, but the input has changed to simply holding the shoot button until you reach a precise amount of power.

