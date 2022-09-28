Looking for a FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution? If you’re looking to build a top squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you’ll want to complete the Puzzle Master SBC. Squad Building Challenges offer some of the best players in FIFA 23 as a reward, and the Puzzle Master SBC is no different. If you complete the Puzzle Master SBC, you’ll earn a Rare Players Pack and get some top players, which are sure to improve your Ultimate Team squad.

In this guide, we’ll break down our FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution, including all of the players that you’ll need to buy, so that you can earn a Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC requirements

The FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC is part of the Advanced League and Nation Hybrid challenge. To complete the Puzzle Master SBC, you must build a squad with the following requirements:

Your squad must contain players from exactly five different leagues.

Your squad must contain players from exactly six different countries/regions.

Your squad must contain a maximum of two players from a single club.

Your team overall rating must be a minimum of 80.

Your squad must have a minimum overall chemistry rating of 20.

The Puzzle Master SBC is, as you might expect, quite the puzzle. Fortunately, you don’t need to become a puzzle master yourself, because we’re here to make this SBC as easy as possible. We’ve searched the Transfer Market and found the perfect players for our FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution.

FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution

For the Puzzle Master SBC, you’ll need to pay particular attention to the nation, league, and club of every player. The best way to complete the Puzzle Master SBC is to use various pairs of players from the same league or club, as this will allow you to include five leagues in your squad while ensuring there is high chemistry across the team. You’ll also want to match players by nation, with one outlier to bump the total nation count up to six.

Below, you can find the full list of players, including their nation and league, that we used in our FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution:

ST: Abraham (England/ITA 1)

(England/ITA 1) LW: Sottil (Italy/ITA 1)

(Italy/ITA 1) RW: Gonzalez (Argentina/ITA 1)

(Argentina/ITA 1) LM: Insigne (Italy/MLS)

(Italy/MLS) RM: Diaby (France/GER 1)

(France/GER 1) CM: Doucoure (Mali/ENG 1)

(Mali/ENG 1) CM: Pelegrini (Italy/ITA 1)

(Italy/ITA 1) CB: Romero (Argentina/ENG 1)

(Argentina/ENG 1) CB: Holgate (England/ENG 1)

(England/ENG 1) CB: Mechele (Belgium/BEL 1)

(Belgium/BEL 1) GK: Audero (Italy/ITA 1)

As you can see, we’ve tried to match as many players as possible by either league or nation. There are multiple players from England, Italy, and Argentina, while the leagues ITA 1 and ENG 1 are well represented. These matches allow us to significantly boost the overall chemistry rating, so that the last few players can bump the nation and league counts to the required number. Since the Puzzle Master SBC doesn’t require a set chemistry rating for each individual player, we’re able to use these outliers to complete the challenge without breaking any of the other criteria.

If you’re patient and willing to bid for cheap cards on the Transfer Market, you could get this team for around 15000 coins. However, those with an excess of Ultimate Team coins or no time to waste can use the buy now function to get our Puzzle Master SBC solution squad for around 25000 coins. Be aware that the prices will vary slightly by platform, as the PC Transfer Market is separate from consoles.

Completing the Puzzle Master SBC rewards you with a Rare Players Pack, which includes 12 rare gold player cards. At least one of those players will have an overall rating of 83 or higher, meaning you’re guaranteed to get a top player who is sure to improve any Ultimate Team starter squad. We can also confirm that Rare Players Pack can contain Team of the Week cards, as we pulled a TOTW Aitor from our Rare Players Pack.

That wraps up our FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution guide. If you want to get more amazing Ultimate Team packs, check out our Around the World and First XI SBC solution guides. If you’re still waiting to get on the pitch and want to know when you can join the fun, take a look at our FIFA 23 release date and time guide. If you’re eager to know more about this year’s release, including information on crossplay and Ultimate Team changes, check out our page on everything we know about FIFA 23.