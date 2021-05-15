Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will launch on November 23rd

It's Final Fantasy's Digital Fan Fest this weekend, and last night's streams brought a series of new details about Endwalker, Final Fantasy 14's next big expansion. Chief among them, the news that it will launch on November 23rd.

Hop below for an extremely melodramatic extended CG trailer.

Yes, that's the stuff. I don't play FFXIV but I've come to look forward to its trailers showing determined elves and aloof demons scowling at the moon. Please don't correct me about what's really happening in the lore, I'm just having a nice time.

The Fan Fest also brought news of the second new job being added in Endwalker (after the Sage shown last time). The Reaper is a "DPS specialist" with a big scythe who can summon a cloaked ghost to fight alongside them.

Endwalker will also add male Viera for the first time. Viera are Final Fantasy's race of bunny people, and previously only women Viera have appeared across the series. Female viera, by the way, "generally wear stilettos, due to the shape of their feet" according to a fan wiki. The male viera do not appear to wear stilettos because Square Enix are cowards, according to me.

You can read more about what Endwalker introduces over at the game's site, including a new tribe of smaller, cuter bunny people, new locations to visit, new raids and a lot else. Fan Fest is also still going, so you can tune in to the livestream right now.

If you haven't played FFXIV in a while, it's already had its preperatory 5.5 update in advance of Endwalker's release. It added a new Nier: Automata crossover raid and new main story quests to bridge the gap between the last expansion and what happens next.