Wondering what the best Materia is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? The shiny, multi-coloured orbs known as Materia have been a Final Fantasy 7 calling card since the original game's release in 1997. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, they return with more unique combinations than ever before. You might not be able to carry over your exact Materia from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but you'll nevertheless find plenty of options, and a firm grasp of the Materia system is necessary for Cloud and his party to succeed in their final encounters against Sephiroth.

Between magic, support, command, complete, and summoning Materia, there's much flexibility on the display. Still, there are a few mainstays worth relying upon, and in this guide, we'll outline ten picks for the best Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with options that'll serve you well in both the early game and the endgame. These Materia strategies work for both the PS5 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release and the recent PC port.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Best Materia

Fire and Ice

Fire and Ice will remain tried and true elements throughout Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, affecting a wide variety of enemies. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Fire and Ice is a classic spellcasting combo that links the separate Fire and Ice Materia together into a singular orb. It's the first of several offensive options that combine two Materia together, and it's a great way for both saving space and giving yourself flexible magic options. Depending on what you prefer in terms of elemental magic, for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's early game, this will be a go-to Materia along with Lightning and Wind or Poison and Petrify, both described below.

Fire and Ice can be obtained via the following ways:

From Chapter 2 onwards, you can develop Fire and Ice by speaking with Chadley in the Grasslands, and spending 10 Data Points.

Fire and Ice offers up the following spells:

Level 1 - Fire (4 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Fire damage; Blizzard (4 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Ice damage

(4 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Fire damage; (4 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Ice damage Level 2 - Fira (1,200 AP, 10 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Fire damage; Blizzara (1,200 AP, 10 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Ice damage

(1,200 AP, 10 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Fire damage; (1,200 AP, 10 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Ice damage Level 3 - Firaga (2,400 AP, 21 MP cost) Deals a large amount of Fire damage; Blizzaga (2,400 AP, 21 MP cost) Deals a large amount of Ice damage

Lightning and Wind

There's nothing quite like supplementing Tifa's punches with a little bit of Lightning and Wind synergy. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Similar to Fire and Ice, Lightning and Wind combines the separate Lightning and Wind Materia into one, saving slots and giving you the chance to cast more powerful magics, like Thundaga and Aeroga. It's worth noting that there are fewer foes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weak to Lightning and Wind as there are susceptible to Fire and Ice, but this two-in-one Materia is still worth having when you come up against mechanical or flying enemies.

Lightning and Wind can be obtained via the following ways:

From Chapter 4 onwards, you can develop Lightning and Wind by speaking with Chadley in Junon and spending 30 Data Points.

Lightning and Wind offers up the following spells:

Level 1 - Thunder (5 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Lightning damage; Aero (4 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Wind damage

(5 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Lightning damage; (4 MP cost) Deals a small amount of Wind damage Level 2 - Thundara (1,200 AP, 11 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Lightning damage; Aerora (1,200 AP, 10 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Wind damage

(1,200 AP, 11 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Lightning damage; (1,200 AP, 10 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of Wind damage Level 3 - Thundaga (2,400 AP, 22 MP cost) Deals a large amount of Lightning damage; Aeroga (2,400 AP, 21 MP cost) Deals a large amount of Wind damage

Poison and Petrify

Here we can see Red XIII getting ready to inflict Bio on Quetzalcoatl. While it might not deal massive damage at first, don't dismiss the long-term effects of the Poison status. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Yet another mixed Materia, Poison and Petrify takes the two separate Poison and Petrify Materia and combines them into one. Bio and Quake tend to be lesser used spells, but they're both handy to have on deck thanks to the long-term status effects and flexibility that they offer. Quake spells can Petrify, which potentially kills certain enemies outright, and generally deals lots of damage at once but cost more MP. Meanwhile, Bio spells don't cost much MP and inflict Poison, which deals weak damage over time that nevertheless adds up.

Poison and Petrify can be obtained via the following ways:

From Chapter 10 onwards, you can develop Poison and Petrify by speaking with Chadley in Cosmo Canyon and spending 70 Data Points.

Poison and Petrify offers up the following spells:

Level 1 - Bio (3 MP cost) Deals a small amount of damage and inflicts Poison; Quake (13 MP cost) Deals a large amount of damage and inflicts Petrify

(3 MP cost) Deals a small amount of damage and inflicts Poison; (13 MP cost) Deals a large amount of damage and inflicts Petrify Level 2 - Biora (1,200 AP, 8 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of damage and inflicts Poison; Quakera (1,200 AP, 20 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of damage and inflicts Petrify

(1,200 AP, 8 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of damage and inflicts Poison; (1,200 AP, 20 MP cost) Deals a moderate amount of damage and inflicts Petrify Level 3 - Bioga (2,400 AP, 13 MP cost) Deals a large amount of damage and inflicts Poison; Quaga (2,400 AP, 25 MP cost) Deals a huge amount of damage and inflicts Petrify)

Elemental

Cloud delivers some truly crispy attacks to these flying baddies thanks to the Fire elemental attribute. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Elemental adds elemental damage or resistance to weapons and armour whenever it's paired with an element Materia on that same piece of equipment. For instance, if you've got a sword and outfit it with Elemental and the mixed Fire and Ice Materia listed above, you can now inflict both Fire and Ice damage with your strikes. Lots of enemies are weak to these basic elements, and if you want a high damage build, it's absolutely worthwhile to level up Elemental and place it on all your best weapons.

Elemental can be obtained via the following ways:

From Chapter 4 onwards, complete the "Junon Battle Intel: Conqueror of the Skies" challenge in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

From Chapter 9 onwards, complete the “Gongaga Battle Intel: Distant Tremors” challenge in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

After you defeat the endgame boss Gilgamesh, complete the "Brutal Challenge: Requiem for the Scorned" challenge in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

Elemental offers up the following effects:

Level 1 - If added to a weapon , adds 8% linked elemental damage; if added to an armor , halves linked elemental damage

, adds 8% linked elemental damage; if added to an , halves linked elemental damage Level 2 - If added to a weapon , adds 15% linked elemental damage; if added to an armor , prevents linked elemental damage

, adds 15% linked elemental damage; if added to an , prevents linked elemental damage Level 3 - If added to a weapon, adds 23% linked elemental damage; if added to an armor, absorbs linked elemental damage

Time

Haste is one of the vital spells provided by Time - use it to speed up your party! | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Time is an superb support Materia that offers up three critical spells - Haste, which speeds up movement, Slow, which reduces enemy speed, and Stop, which freezes an enemy dead in their tracks. Combine Time with Magnify, outlined below, to instantly speed up all party members or send all enemies on the field into a sluggish fix. Final Fantasy 7 doesn't have a true 'Time Mage' character, unlike some other games in the series - but equipping this is the closest thing.

Time can be obtained via the following ways:

In Chapter 6, Costa del Sol, you can win Time if you get Rank III (15,000) in the Brigantine version of Pirate's Rampage.

From Chapter 10 onwards, you can purchase Time from vendors for 5,000 Gil.

From Chapter 11 onwards, complete the "Nibel Region Intel: Level 1" challenge in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

Time offers up the following spells:

Level 1 - Haste (4 MP cost) Speeds up the holder's movement

(4 MP cost) Speeds up the holder's movement Level 2 - Slow (200 AP, 4 MP cost) Reduces the speed of the enemy target

(200 AP, 4 MP cost) Reduces the speed of the enemy target Level 3 - Stop (900 AP, 14 MP cost) Completely stops the enemy target

Magnify

What's better than using Thundaga? Using Thundaga on three targets at once. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Magnify slightly reduces the potency of whatever Materia you've linked it with, but it makes up for this by hitting multiple targets. If you want to rampage through weak mobs, then combine Magnify with the offensive Materia of your choice (for instance, Fire and Ice + Magnify) to burn them to bits very quickly. Magnify is also a good pairing with Time, described above, for speeding all of your characters up or slowing all foes down.

Magnify can be obtained via the following ways:

In Chapter 1, go across the wooden planks and climb down the left section of the cliff in the Northern Ridge area of Mt. Nibel.

Recruit Cait Sith in Chapter 9; he has Magnify in his inventory from the getgo.

From Chapter 12 onwards, complete the “Victim of Circumstance” side quest in Cosmo Canyon.

After you defeat the endgame boss Gilgamesh, complete the "Brutal Challenge: Hellions' Intonement" in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

Magnify offers up the following effects:

Level 1 - Expand target count of linked Materia (potency reduced by -60% when expanded)

when expanded) Level 2 - (500 AP cost) Expand target count of linked Materia (potency reduced by -45% when expanded)

when expanded) Level 3 - (1,500 AP cost) Expand target count of linked Materia (potency reduced by -25% when expanded)

ATB Boost

ATB Boost pairs well with Barret, if you enjoy frequently spamming his two ATB charge abilities. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Square Enix

ATB Boost is a great support Materia. When activated, it doubles a character's current ATB charge - for example, if you only have one ATB bar filled, pop ATB Boost and you'll have two. This is highly useful when you need a sudden surge of ATB to activate spells in rapid succession, like using Thundaga twice in a row. ATB Boost does have a very long cooldown, so try giving it to a speedy character like Tifa who builds up ATB quickly. Barret is also a good choice, since most of his abilities only require two ATB charges.

ATB Boost can be obtained via the following ways:

From Chapter 7 onwards, you can develop ATB Boost by speaking with Chadley in Corel and spending 15 Data Points

ATB Boost offers up the following effects:

Level 1 - Double the ATB meter’s charge (cooldown: 180 seconds )

) Level 2 - (300 AP cost) Double the ATB meter’s charge (cooldown: 150 seconds )

) Level 3 - (600 AP cost) Double the ATB meter’s charge (cooldown: 120 seconds )

) Level 4 - (600 AP cost) Double the ATB meter’s charge (cooldown: 90 seconds )

) Level 5 - (600 AP cost) Double the ATB meter’s charge (cooldown: 60 seconds)

Auto-Cast

Stick Auto-Cast on Aerith and watch her heal your party without you having to waste precious moments in combat. | Image credit: Square Enix

Auto-Cast lets an ally you're not controlling automatically cast spells via whatever Materia it's linked to. If you're tired of micro-managing your party and switching back and forth in the throes of battle, use Auto-Cast to make your job easier. I recommend pairing it with a healing Materia if you'd like a character to readily pop Cure spells - though as the game goes on, you may want to become less reliant on AI casting in favour of manual precision. Still, in the early game, Auto-Cast is great.

Auto-Cast can be obtained via the following ways:

In Chapter 1, go towards the storage containers outside of the Northern Ridge on Mt. Nibel.

From Chapter 1 onwards, you can develop Auto-Cast by speaking with Chadley in the Grasslands, and spending 10 Data Points.

ATB Boost offers up the following effects:

Level 1 - Activate Auto-Cast

Level 2 - (200 AP cost) Increase Magic by 2%

Assess

The information revealed by Assess is an invaluable resource against tough bosses. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Assess is the Materia to utilise if you want some advice on beating enemies. This is infinitely useful throughout the entire game for familiarising yourself with weaknesses, resistances, and immunities, as well as what attacks to use while staggering or pressuring an opponent. Even better, after using this on one foe, it'll apply to all foes of that same type you encounter in the future. It's a good idea to Assess as many enemies as you can, as you'll need to do so in order to open up Chadley's Combat Simulator battles.

Assess can be obtained via the following ways:

From Chapter 2 onwards, Assess can be purchased from all Materia shops.

Recruit Yuffie in Chapter 7; she has Assess in her inventory from the getgo.

Assess offers up the following effects:

Level 1 - Use Assess on the currently-targeted enemy

Level 2 - (300 AP cost) Use Assess on every enemy in the fight

AP Up

AP Up might offer less flashy results than other Materia here, but if you want to level up your Materia collection as a whole, you need it. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

AP Up is elegant, simple, and important. When linked with another Materia, it'll double the AP that those Materia earn from battles. AP Up works with any other type of Materia and makes for a supremely handy way of filling out Materia slots when you don't have anything else in your repertoire at the moment. Equip it as much as possible for a smooth leveling up process.

AP Up can be obtained via the following ways:

In Chapter 3, go towards the end of the thin walkway in the Mythril Mine after Barret and Red XIII leave your party.

From Chapter 9 onwards, complete the “Corel Battle Intel: Badlands Beasts” challenge in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

From Chapter 11 onwards, complete the “Nibel Battle Intel: Chthonian Rondo” challenge in Chadley's Combat Simulator.

After finishing the main story, complete the "Six-Person Bouts: Ululating Quartet" in the Gold Saucer's Musclehead Colosseum.

And there you have our list of our ten favourite Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth! If you're looking for some advice on great weapons to slot these Materia into, check out our guide on the best weapons for each character, as well as their locations.