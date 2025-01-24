Wondering how to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Every party member in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a relationship affinity with central protagonist Cloud, and if you max out this metric, then you'll be treated to a date scene in Gold Saucer. And of all the date options available, Tifa is arguably the most popular. Apologies, Aerith fans, but fans of the original Final Fantasy 7 have been waiting since 1997 to see Cloud and Tifa finally confess their feelings to each other, and Rebirth doesn't disappoint in this regard.

In order to get Cloud and Tifa some alone time, however, you'll need to pay attention throughout the game - lest you accidentally end on a Skywheel Date with Barret or Cait Sith! (Both of which are excellent options in my opinion, but I digress.) In this guide, we'll explain how to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, making sure you know what to do to keep your relationship with Cloud's childhood friend high. This guide applies to both the original PS5 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release and the recent PC port.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to romance Tifa

You're going to want that blue smiley face over Tifa's head to get the best possible cutscene with her. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

In order to romance Tifa and get the best possible cutscene during your Skywheel Date, you'll need to focus on the following four metrics, all of which influence her relationship affinity. You can view relationship affinity outside of combat by pressing L1 and looking at the smiley face above each character's head - the lowest affinity is a grey smiley while the highest is a blue smiley.

Tifa Conversation Dialogue

When in doubt, always make sure Tifa knows you care during these dialogues. Play up her childhood friendship with Cloud. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Conversation options with Tifa play a big role in influencing her relationship affinity. In a nutshell, when you're presented with special dialogue with Tifa, each response is graded via stars. 3 star responses are the best, and 1 star responses the worst. These are the specific conversations and dialogue options you want to watch out for, divided up by Chapter.

Stand in front of the mako tank in the Mako Tank Plaza in the Village Center and talk to Tifa. She'll ask: "This rank remind you of anything?"

Best Response (3 stars): The place I made that promise to you.

The place I made that promise to you. Good Response (2 stars): The water tower in Nibelheim.

The water tower in Nibelheim. Worst Response (1 star): Any other mako tank.

On the second floor of the inn, talk with Tifa inside her room until she asks: "Do you remember a guy named Emilio?"

Best Response (3 stars): Only person from the village I remember is you.

Only person from the village I remember is you. Good Response (2 stars): The general store kid?

The general store kid? Worst Response (1 star): No. Sorry.

At the mini-bar near the beach, you'll see Tifa sitting alone. Talk with her and she'll say: "Feels like it's been ages since Seventh Heaven."

Best Response (3 stars): Lot's happened since then.

Lot's happened since then. Good Response (2 stars): Wanna go back?

Wanna go back? Worst Response (1 star): Hasn't been that long.

Go down the ramp in Gongaga until you see Tifa standing in front of a house with several flowers outside. Talk with her until she asks: "What sorta thing would you go for?"

Best Response (3 stars): Gonna go with pot roast.

Gonna go with pot roast. Good Response (2 stars): Pilaf, I guess.

Pilaf, I guess. Worst Response (1 star): Soup's good.

All of your party members will be standing around the bonfire at the Cosmo Canyon festival. Talk with Tifa and she'll say: "Did I sound as awkward as I felt?"

Best Response (3 stars): You did good.

You did good. Good Response (2 stars): I felt for you.

I felt for you. Worst Response (1 star): You just gotta laugh it off.

Go to the second floor of the treatment centre in Tifa's old house and talk with her. She'll say: "It was taking a toll... Then you turned up."

Best Response (3 stars): Have I helped you get through it at all?

Have I helped you get through it at all? Good Response (2 stars): Like it was fate.

Like it was fate. Worst Response (1 star): I never knew that.

Tifa Odd Jobs

The bodybuilding mini-game has always been one of Final Fantasy 7's goofier timewasters, but it's worth it to raise your affinity with Tifa. | Image credit: IGN/Square Enix

Odd Jobs are the side quests that you can complete throughout Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These are the few that specifically increase Tifa's relationship affinity:

A Rare Card Lost - Activate in Chapter 2 via the Kalm community noticeboard or by speaking with Vash in The Rusty Arrow; only accessible after completing the "Break in the Saddle" main story quest.

- Activate in Chapter 2 via the Kalm community noticeboard or by speaking with Vash in The Rusty Arrow; only accessible after completing the "Break in the Saddle" main story quest. Calling All Frogs - Activate in Chapter 4 via the Under Junon community noticeboard; only accessible after completing the "Terror of the Deep" main story quest and sleeping at the inn.

- Activate in Chapter 4 via the Under Junon community noticeboard; only accessible after completing the "Terror of the Deep" main story quest and sleeping at the inn. Dreaming of Blue Skies - Active in Chapter 4 via the Crow's Nest community noticeboard; only accessible after completing the "When Words Won't Do" side quest.

- Active in Chapter 4 via the Crow's Nest community noticeboard; only accessible after completing the "When Words Won't Do" side quest. Bodybuilders in a Bind - Activate in Chapter 7 by speaking with Jules in his gym near Mt. Corel; only accessible after completing the "Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol" side quest.

- Activate in Chapter 7 by speaking with Jules in his gym near Mt. Corel; only accessible after completing the "Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol" side quest. My White-Haired Angel - Activate in Chapter 11 via the Nibelheim community noticeboard; only accessible after completing the "Smoke Sent Up" main objective.

- Activate in Chapter 11 via the Nibelheim community noticeboard; only accessible after completing the "Smoke Sent Up" main objective. Gold Cup or Bust - Activate in Chapter 12 via the Costa del Sol community noticeboard before going to Gold Saucer; only accessible after completing the "Esoteric Secrets of the Elders" side quest.

- Activate in Chapter 12 via the Costa del Sol community noticeboard before going to Gold Saucer; only accessible after completing the "Esoteric Secrets of the Elders" side quest. Sand and Circuses - Activate in Chapter 12 via the Dustbowl community noticeboard or by speaking with Dr. Sheiran in North Coral; only accessible after completing the "Trouble in Paradise" and "Of Robed Men and Ransoms" side quests.

Tifa Synergy Skills & Abilities

Cloud and Tifa work well together on the battlefield, so be sure to exhaust all of their Synergy Abilities! | Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth boasts nifty Synergy Skills and more powerful Abilities that can be carried out between certain characters. In order to raise Tifa's affinity, be sure to try and perform all of the following Skills and Abilities with Cloud:

Slip and Slide - Tifa teams up with her partner to dodge and deliver a counterstrike. Dodge at the right time to perform a follow-up attack.

- Tifa teams up with her partner to dodge and deliver a counterstrike. Dodge at the right time to perform a follow-up attack. Soaring Flurry - Tifa performs a jumping attack with her partner. The attack can hit faraway enemies.

Relentless Rush - Cloud lauches Tifa towards an enemy and the pair attack together. Using this on Staggered foes grants an Attack power boost and extends Staggered's duration.

- Cloud lauches Tifa towards an enemy and the pair attack together. Using this on Staggered foes grants an Attack power boost and extends Staggered's duration. Synchro Cyclone - Cloud and Tifa jump into the air together for a spinning attack. Temporarily grants Unlimited MP.

Tifa Main Story Events

Fashion matters! In this case, be sure to match Tifa's Shining Spirit swimsuit with Cloud's Wild Surf. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Square Enix

Your relationship affinity with Tifa rises based on your actions in the following main story quests.

Chapter 4 : Be sure to get a higher score (at least 101,000) than all other teams during the formation exercises during the Junon Parade. This technically also raises Aerith's relationship affinity.

: Be sure to get a higher score (at least 101,000) than all other teams during the formation exercises during the Junon Parade. This technically also raises Aerith's relationship affinity. Chapter 6 : Choose matching swimsuits for Cloud and Tifa. If you choose the Wild Surf swimsuit set for Cloud, Tifa must wear the Shining Spirit set. If you choose the Ocean Chocobo set for Cloud, Tifa must wear the Majestic Glamour set.

: Choose matching swimsuits for Cloud and Tifa. If you choose the Wild Surf swimsuit set for Cloud, Tifa must wear the Shining Spirit set. If you choose the Ocean Chocobo set for Cloud, Tifa must wear the Majestic Glamour set. Chapter 6: During the Costa del Sol beach fight against Grasptropod, choose to assist Tifa and Red XIII.

If you follow all of the advice here, then by the first time you reach Gold Saucer in Chapter 8, you'll have a strong affinity with Tifa and she'll take on the role of Rosa in the Loveless theatre performance. Keep it up, and then by the time you hit Chapter 12 and are ready for your Skywheel Date, Tifa will accompany you.

If your relationship affinity with Tifa is less than a blue smiley face, a standard cutscene with her will play. A high affinity with the blue smiley will trigger an intimate cutscene.

Hopefully with this advice you've managed to win your way to Tifa's heart and finally gotten her and Cloud the sweet alone time that fans have been waiting for more than two decades to see! For more on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's mechanics outwise of wooing Tifa, take a look at our guides to the best weapons and the best Materia.