Final Fantasy creator's artful RPG Fantasian Neo Dimension launches on PC today

Developed by Mistwalker, a studio founded by Final Fantasy dad Hironobu Sakaguchi, Fantasian was originally released on Apple Arcade in 2021 and locked within the big fruit's exclusivity cage. Now, though, Mistwalker and Square Enix have come together to re-release the RPG for us PC heads, calling it Fantasian Neo Dimension. It's actually out today, too, if you're interested in an interdimensional journey to reclaim some lost memories.

Fantasian Neo Dimension has you play as Leo, who awakens in a strange land filled with machines and zero recollection of how and why and who. Soon he discovers that the machines are suffering from a virus called "Mechteria" that's really not a good thing for humans or robots alike. And so, it's up to you and your pals to engage in turn-based fights and free the world from the virus.

Fantasian's neat spin on turn-based battling lies in how you're able to target multiple enemies, whether that's in a straight line, or in an arc, or in large AoE blasts. You're also able to 'collect' random encounters as you're exploring out in the world, so you can fight them all at once for a large cash-in when it suits you - an excellent time-saver.

And on the world front, it's rather nice eh? It blends handmade dioramas with CG, which gives exploration quite the striking aesthetic.

If you're a longtime fan who knows all this stuff and wants the lowdown on the new features, I've got you. There's new Japanese and English voice overs, new difficulty options, 4K resolution, and the option to switch the battle music from the original soundtrack to songs from across the Final Fantasy series.

You can find the game over on Steam.