Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is heading to PC in January, a year after its console launch

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launched on console back in February, and if I'd had to guess, I'd say it would arrive on PC about a year later. Hey - guess what! Square Enix just gave Rebirth a PC release date: January 23rd, 2025.

The PC release will have improved lighting, enhanced textures and models, and support for DLSS and other graphics features. You can see it in action in the brief trailer below:

Rebirth continues where Remake left off, by rendering Final Fantasy VII's post-Midgar areas in all the high-res glory modern machines can muster. We haven't done a proper review of it obviously, because it hasn't been out on PC, but Katharine did enjoy it when she played it on console (supporters only), even as she had some issues with its open world design:

That's not to say Rebirth isn't as spectacular or jaw-droppingly pretty and awe-inspiring as other open worlds. But the way it adheres to the Chadley tick-box regime does, I think, rob it of some of its potential wonder. Once you've done all those tasks, there's very little else to discover in them, leaving them feeling a little empty and lacking in mystery. For all Final Fantasy 15's faults, of which there are many, I did always feel a sense of curious excitement whenever I turned another bend on one of its many great highways, and the idle chatter of my lads in the back of the car gave the world a little more flavour and a little more personality as a result. Your Rebirth crew might be better chocobo riders than Noctis and his boyband, but they sure are a weirdly silent bunch as you bounce between mission objectives.

We'll have a full review in the new year, around its release on January 23rd.

