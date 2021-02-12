The top 10 tunes from Final Fantasy VIII's soundtrack

Final Fantasy VIII (aka: the best Final Fantasy game) turned 22 years old yesterday, and just before a small part of my soul crumbled to dust at the thought of it being two whole decades since I first played it, I said to myself, "Cor, Final Fantasy VIII still has the best soundtrack, doesn't it?" From the chill vibes of Fisherman's Horizon to the heartfelt sorrow of The Oath, Final Fantasy VIII's music remains one of Nobuo Uematsu's finest scores in my humble opinion, so what better way to celebrate this momentous anniversary than with a countdown of its very best tracks?