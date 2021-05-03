Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Psychonauts joining Xbox Game Pass for PC in May

Another month has begun and so another batch of games will be joining Xbox Game Pass for PC. Microsoft have revealed a list of games joining their subscription library for May and hey look, more Final Fantasy. Adventures of fantastical sports star Tidus in Final Fantasy X and X-2 are on the way along with Psychonauts, Outlast 2, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and more. As ever, that also means some games are leaving the service too. Here's what's coming to the PC side this month.

Big on the list is Final Fantasy X and its sequel X-2 which are being added on May 13th. It's a good'un on the long list of fantasies final. "Pro Blitzball player Tidus is minding his own business and being great at sports when a bloody great big thing sends him spiralling into a distant future. Thanks, thing," Brendy Caldwell (RPS in peace) explained when the remasters came to PC in 2016. "Although what unravels is a fairly standard tale of magic and world-traipsing, it still stands as one of only three FFs I have ever seen through to the end."

My memories of playing FFX on the console box years back are a bit blurry now. I do distinctly recall routinely benching blitzball bro Wakka because I thought using a sports ball as a weapon was dorky. Don't make that mistake. You're going to need him leveled for a boss fight that requires you have some non-magical party members. Maybe I owe Wakka a do-over.

Anyhow, there are some other good gets this month too. Craft 'em up RPG Dragon Quest Builders 2 is arriving tomorrow, May 4th. Psychonauts, which is one of the best platformers on PC, joins on May 13. Outlast 2 is on the list too for this Thursday, May 6th.

As a tradeoff, several games are leaving the service on May 15th. Final Fantasy IX is getting the boot, as are Alan Wake, Hotline Miami, and a few others. You can find the full list of additions and subtractions in Xbox's post.