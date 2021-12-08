If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is fixing those server errors today

Maintenance should make logins smoother
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A man in armour surrounded by masked ghosts in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion is out now, with plenty of bunnyboys jetting off to the moon. That is, if they’re able to login successfully. The servers have been overwhelmed since early access began last week and the thirst for furry friends in maid outfits simply won’t abate. Not only do the long login queues persist now it's out properly, but there are plenty of errors plaguing the process which makes the wait even more frustrating. Thankfully, an update is being deployed today that should fix those server errors, increase server capacity, and make the login process a bit smoother.

Watch on YouTube

Producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV Naoki Yoshida addressed the game’s login issues in a lengthy blog post. He says that they’re planning a “full maintenance on the lobby servers at the earliest timing possible” to resolve errors. Maintenance timing hasn’t been set in stone yet, though. It’s set to last roughly 30 minutes and if you’re already logged in, it won’t affect you. However, players won’t be able to make new login attempts during this period.

And later today, maintenance across all Worlds will go ahead to address server errors. Yoshida says that this will require “all servers to go offline and is estimated to take about four hours to complete”. We’ve not been given specific timing for this round of maintenance, either, although he does say that they’ll provide an update soon.

As for specific error codes, Yoshida says the team have plans to smite them down too. They’ve deployed an update that raises the capacity for maximum players in a single queue from 17,000 to 21,000, which should combat error 2002 nicely. Then there’s error 4004, the spiteful one that boots you to back of the queue, just as you reach the front. The fix is actually finished, but they still need time to check if it’s working properly or not. Plus, it’s possible that there’s more they’ve not addressed, so they’re planning on carry out some tweaks during the lobby server maintenance.

Finally, error 3001 has been identified and Yoshida says a fix is being squeezed into today’s maintenance schedule. This one’s caused by servers wrongly letting players in past server capacity, and while the fix is lined up, they will need to monitor and tinker overtime.

I’ve actually not had a chance to play Endwalker yet, mainly because I’ve been on hols, but also because I’m still playing through A Realm Reborn. I haven’t even made it to the first expansion yet. But hopefully soon I can successfully login, create my gorgeous bunnyboy, and set forth on the moon. I’d really like that, actually.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch