Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launch delayed by two weeks

With less than three weeks to go before the launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Square Enix announced a two-week delay for the MMORPG's fourth expansion. Previously due on the 23rd of November, it's now expected on the 7th of December. Sounds like they need more time to work on stability, though game director Naoki Yoshida's explanation was a little more dramatic, offering his "sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused to our players and colleagues due to my own shortomings."

"There are several reasons for the postponement, but as I'm the one overseeing all aspects of the title as the head of the project, the responsibility falls solely on me," Yoshida said in the weekend's announcement. "Allow me to convey my sincerest apologies to our players, our Warriors of Light around the world who have been looking so forward to the release of Endwalker. I am truly sorry."

To cut a long story short, sounds like they were running to a tight schedule which proved a little too tight, so they started eating into time needed for testing and as a result it has unresolved stability problems. Basically that, only in the form of a lengthy public apology, which you can read in full in that blog post. Japan's apology culture looks intense from the outside.

Endwalker will bring FFXIV's ongoing big story to a climax. Other newness includes a playable male option for the cute Viera bunnymen, new areas including a visit to the moon, new raids, and two new classes in the shape of the healing Sage and scythe-swinging Reaper.

I hear FFXIV is really good. I hear the trial is really generous. And I know I shouldn't get into something this big. But I'm really glad for everyone who is enjoying it. I know our Ed has been among them, and said playing a preview version of Endwalker (as a bunnyboy) motivated him to catch up.