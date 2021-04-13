Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.5 arrives with new story quests and Nier raid finale

The wait is over: Final Fantasy XIV's servers are back online, and patch 5.5 Death Unto Dawn has landed. This update serves as the mid-point between the game's previous expansion, Shadowbringers, and the upcoming one, Endwalker (which will arrive sometime this autumn). It brings new story bits that lead directly into Endwalker, alongside the next part of the Nier-inspired raid, YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse. On top of that, FFXIV has added new quests, balance changes, New Game+ updates and more.

In the lead up to Endwalker, patch 5.5 has introduced a handful of new Main Scenario Quests. A press release tells me that Fandaniel and Telophoroi are scheming to recreate the Final Days, so ominous towers are rising across the realm. Sounds spooky. If you're not too worried about what they're up to though, you could finish off the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid instead, which got its third and final part today, The Tower at Paradigm's Breach.

As for other new story bits, the Sorrow Of Werlt questline finale is available, and there's a new story dungeon named Paglth'an to explore. The Save The Queen questline has been updated too, with a new area called Zadnor and an increased rank cap. I don't play FFXIV, but I would just like to say how delightfully weird all these names are.

More general additions in patch 5.5 include past adventures coming to New Game+ (like YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse), crafter updates that will let players earn new achievements and tools, new trials, mounts, minions and tons more. Take a look at the patch notes for the full details.

Square Enix have also revealed a little more info about the upcoming Digital Fan Festival, which takes place on May 15th - 16th. On the first day, they'll be dropping some details about Endwalker, as well as hosting a dev panel and a piano concert. Check out the Fan Fest site here if you fancy tuning in.