Final Fantasy XVI producer would like to bring it to PC "at some point"

But it won't be as soon as its six-month exclusivity ends

An image from Final Fantasy 16 which shows the protagonist stood next to a huge bird mount.

Final Fantasy 16 is looking fab according to the latest round of previews, but that doesn't do us much good if it doesn't come to PC. The JRPG sequel is a six-month exclusive on PlayStation 5 and the PC version doesn't have a release date.

During a recent interview, producer Naoki Yoshida said that it definitely won't come to PC as soon as those six months are up, but that they "would like to release it eventually."

"I've caused a bit of a stir with my remarks the other day, but I'd like to touch on the PC version," says Yoshida in a Japanese interview with the PlayStation blog, which I have fed into the Google Translate machine.

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year," says Yoshida.

"This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."

Which is fair enough, really, and better than what Yoshida said in January. During a Final Fantasy 14 developer livestream, Yoshida had claimed that "nobody said a word about a PC version", ignoring a trailer released by Square Enix themselves which referenced a PC release.

Square Enix have a good recent history of bringing their games to PC. Final Fantasy VII Remake's exclusivity ended in April 2021 and it arrived on PC in December of that year.

