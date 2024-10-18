Finally, GamesMaster’s second best 3DO game of 1996 gets the Nightdive treatment with Killing Time: Resurrected

Following their remasters of Star Wars: Dark Forces and PO’ed, the sickos at Nightdive have done it again, this time with 1995 FPS Killing Time. Despite being one of the eight people in the world with a 3DO in the house, I missed this one the first time around. Let’s learn about it together. Best start with the trailer.

I’m not sure about you, but I’ll put up with even the most mediocre of shooters for the sake of FMV ghosts that excellently terrible. Also, shout out to the last-second Halloween costume housemaids that just walk right up to you with a fresh knuckle sandwich, despite you very much holding a shotgun.

“Journey into a mansion on the Island of Matinicus where you'll arrive to find the mansion full of hellacious demonic creatures,” reads the Steam page. “Solve deadly puzzles, uncover the secrets behind a famous mystery and discover an ancient artifact from the Pharaoh Ramses, if you can live long enough to find it.”

There are also some ‘key features’ further down the page. Well, I have to tell you about those. They’re key!

• Immerse Yourself in 4K Resolution, 144 FPS, Anti-Aliasing and Upgraded/New 2D Screens and Menu art. • Face off against enemies from both 3DO and PC for the first time, utilizing weapons that were once exclusive to each version. • Experience and interact with otherworldly apparitions through a collection of over 50 live-action video sequences. These restored specters offer vital clues about the horrific events that once occurred in the cursed Conway mansion. Do you have what it takes to survive and uncover the mystery? • Enjoy a full 360 view, allowing you to look up, down, and all around. The three-dimensional island features both indoor and outdoor areas, brimming with intricate details that capture the essence of the haunting and distinctive 1930s atmosphere. • Explore over 45 killing zones with hundreds of enemies and rooms sprawling across the vast estate. • Discover at your own risk unearthed cut content, including the pool house, shipwreck and a variety of ancient artifacts. • A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem, enjoy continuous gameplay with no load time between areas, and much more!

I was curious about this one’s history, so I flew to Wikipedia and found out two interesting facts. Firstly, the game originally shipped on a red disc, which featured a bug where “the screen (became) pixelated and obscure(d) the view” of an entire stage. The 3DO Company, who published the game, offered to replace any copies mailed to them, but very few people apparently took them up on it. As such, the black replacement discs are now very rare.

The second fact is that Killing Time was, hold on to your chairs, number two in GamesMaster’s 1996 list of best 3DO games. Here’s the full list:

Image credit: GamesMaster

Take that I guess, Gexheads.