If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

6

Finding zen in rally sim WRC 10

Drive yourself around the bend
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A blue rally car skids round a dusty road in WRC 10.

Is it called rally driving or rally racing? Oh, it's neither of these options: it's called rallying. As you can see, I'm no expert on the act of flinging cars around dirt tracks. The only experience I've got is watching other people do so rather beautifully. In fact, that's what inspired me to give rally simulator WRC 10 a whirl and finally learn how to drive, drive.

But what I've really learned is terrible, actually. I've learned to totally ignore the bloke who sits next to you and dictates corners. I've learned not to pay attention at all. I'm in my own head, thinking back to that Greek yoghurt I just had. And I'm driving superbly. If I concentrate for even just a second my drive goes to shambles. So long as I find zen, I'm in control.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch