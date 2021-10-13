Finding zen in rally sim WRC 10

Is it called rally driving or rally racing? Oh, it's neither of these options: it's called rallying. As you can see, I'm no expert on the act of flinging cars around dirt tracks. The only experience I've got is watching other people do so rather beautifully. In fact, that's what inspired me to give rally simulator WRC 10 a whirl and finally learn how to drive, drive.

But what I've really learned is terrible, actually. I've learned to totally ignore the bloke who sits next to you and dictates corners. I've learned not to pay attention at all. I'm in my own head, thinking back to that Greek yoghurt I just had. And I'm driving superbly. If I concentrate for even just a second my drive goes to shambles. So long as I find zen, I'm in control.