Five Nights At Freddy's spins off a free beat 'em up

Sad news: the next Five Nights At Freddy's Game, Security Breach, has been delayed again. Glad news: you can instead hang with Freddy and friends in a surprise new free game - a side-scrolling beat 'em up, of all things! Series creator Scot Cawthon yesterday released Fury's Rage, which gives the gang a rude 'tude 90s makeover and pits them against punk gangs in Streets Of Rage-style violence. I do like all the things Cawhton does for fans.

"As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish," Cawthon said on Reddit. "And now, again, I've made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly, and that means a late 2021 release instead of an early 2021 release like I had originally wanted. It will be worth it!"

Security Breach is a curious one. We'll be trying to survive in a nightmarish kiddy's play centre while pursued by anamatronic mascots come to life, but roaming around freely down slides and through ball pools rather than switching between locked viewpoints like in the original games. Made by Steel Wheel Studios, it's coming to PC and PlayStations.

While bringing sad news, Cawthon added "I didn't want you all to walk away empty handed so I made something for the community". That's Security Breach: Fury's Rage, the free beat 'em up available now from Game Jolt. Surprise!

"Just to be clear right off the bat, this game is called FURY'S Rage, NOT Furry's Rage. So just get that straight," Cawthon jokes on GJ. "This is a game about unbridled anger and hostility, GOT IT???" Of course, of course.

Scott Cawthon does an impressive amount for Fredheads. After releasing the RPG spin-off FNaF World in 2016 to a worse reception than he'd hoped for (not even really a bad one), Cawthon pulled the game from sale, refunded purchases, took a month to work on it more, then re-released it for free. He has also given money to support the development of fan-made Five Nights games. Nice, that. I guess this attitude has, as the Fury's Rage intro jokes about, stopped fans from burning down his house?