Forgotton Anne devs reveal a new Metroidvania starring a horrifying face torso

You know what works for me? To do lists. ThroughLine Games should give that a go, because here they are announcing a new game in the same world as 2019's platforming adventure Forgotton Anne. It's a parallel universe where forgotten items, known as forgotlings come to life and endeavour to be remembered again. This new game, due out in 2024, is actually called Forgotlings, and you play as one called Fig in a similarly actiony platformy adventure in a 2D "semi open-world Metroidvania". Fig is, by the way, an artist's wooden posing doll, and even though he has a head his face is in his torso. I find this greatly distressing and will not stand for it.

As Fig, you travel around on a ship that sort of reminds me of Spiritfarer's little hand-drawn home, meet other Forgotlings, and protect them from baddies with a mix of stealth combat and hacky-slashy malarky. The overall goal is to unite the different tribes of forgotlings to fight against an ancient prophesied evil, but there are sidequests, an in-game board game, and Fig's horrifying tummy mouth to distract you.

Forgotton Anne was notable not just for the cute misspelling in the title that drove me bonkers every time I had to write about or search for it online, but for being an incredibly beautiful hand-drawn game. Forgotlings is very evidently going to be no different, and you can see Fig sailing through huge cliffs, sliding on sand dunes, wading through sunlit waters and doing some good ol' swashbuckling swinging around the place. Even the enemies you fight look cool. I'm a big fan of the weird little crab fella you stealth behind in the gameplay trailer.

Makes you wonder, then, why so much loving care and attention went on a bellybutton with a moustache. I'm sorry, I'm sure the game is lovely, I just cannot look at Fig without thinking his eyes are nipples. I'm so sorry. Forgotlings is out in 2024.

Keep an eye out as the reveals and annoucements ramp up this weekend. Don't forget that tomorrow night is Summer Game Fest!