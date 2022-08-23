If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Former Battlefield devs are making a shooter with destructible levels set inside a game show

The Finals is why Arc Raiders got delayed
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A player character from The Finals holds a sub-machinegun while wearing a smiley face mask on top of her head as an audience of silhouettes looks on.

When co-op shooter Arc Raiders was delayed a couple of weeks ago, Embark Studios said that it was because development on their other project, an unannounced shooter, had progressed faster than expected. Well, tonight they announced that other shooter. It's called The Finals, it's a team-based shooter framed as a game show, and there's an extremely brief teaser trailer below.

It's only 24 seconds:

Watch on YouTube

I think I can sum up what we know about The Finals in a single sentence. The Finals is a free-to-play, team-based shooter in which players are contestants in a game show and battle on virtual arenas which they can alter and destroy. There, that's it.

There are, at least, adjacent details. For example, it's being developed by Embark Studios, who were founded by former developers from the Battlefield series at EA Dice. So when they say that levels can be destroyed, the destructible maps (don't say levelution) from those games might be a good reference point. We also know that before it was called The Finals, it was known as as Project Discovery, because that's what they called it when delaying Arc Raiders earlier this month, and that it's the same game seen in this tweeted video from last year:

Finally, we know that there'll be a fuller reveal of The Finals coming in September (because Geoff Keighley said so). In the meantime, you'll find some more screenshots and a signup form for future playtests over on Steam.

For more Gamescom coverage, be sure to check out our Gamescom 2022 hub for all the latest news, impressions from the show floor and more.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch